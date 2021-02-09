Money Report

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Assess Progress on Stimulus Bill

Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday, as investors digest recent progress on a fiscal Covid-19 stimullus package.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.15% at around 1:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped to 1.93%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The fall in Treasury yields followed House Democrats launching their stimulus plan for $1,400 direct payments on Monday evening, which will phase out more quickly than they did under previously proposed legislation.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, is expected to make a speech at 12 p.m. ET.

A weekly API crude oil stock change update is due out at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills, $30 billion of 42-day bills and $58 billion of 3-year notes.

