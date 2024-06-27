TikTok to compete with Amazon Prime Day through its own July sale

Starting July 9, TikTok Shop will offer sales on thousands of items, including clothing, beauty products, books and decor.

TikTok on Thursday announced it will launch a U.S. summer sale dubbed "Deals for You Days," which is positioned to compete with Amazon's annual Prime Day.

Starting July 9, TikTok Shop will be offering sales on thousands of items, including clothing, beauty products, books and decor. The announcement comes just two days after Amazon revealed that its annual Prime Day mega sale will take place on July 16-17 this year.

The success of Prime Day, which Amazon introduced in 2015, has pushed several other retailers to hold competing sales. Companies that have recently announced July sales include Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Brands including L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York and Nyx will participate in Deals for You Days, offering savings on TikTok Shop, according to the social media platform. Merchants and creators will also be able to participate in content challenges and shopping events through TikTok LIVE.

The social media platform first introduced the TikTok Shop in September 2023 as an in-app shopping experience, capitalizing on the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend. Content creators can sell products through the shop, and TikTok users can make purchases directly through the app.