These are the 50 best hotels in the world

The best hotel in the world is Passalacqua, an 18th century villa on the edge of Italy's Lake Como.

That's according to the 50 Best organization, which announced the results of "The World's 50 Best Hotels" in London on Tuesday.

The villa hotel is the former home of composer Vincenzo Bellini and sits among seven acres of terraced gardens. Rates start at $1,300 per night, according to the 50 Best organization.

The list marks the first time that 50 Best organization is delving into hotel rankings, though it's been ranking "The World's 50 Best Restaurants" and "The World's 50 Best Bars" for years.

The rankings are based on nominations made by 580 anonymous voters comprising travel journalists, hoteliers and luxury travelers around the world, the organization said.

The '50 best' hotels in the world

1. Passalacqua, Moltrasio, Italy

2. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Thailand

4. The Upper House, Hong Kong

5. Aman Tokyo, Japan

6. La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco

7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

8. One&Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

9. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence, Italy

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Thailand

11. Capella Bangkok, Thailand

12. The Calile, Brisbane, Australia

13. Chable Yucatán, Chochola, Mexico

14. Aman Venice, Italy

15. Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, South Africa

16. Claridge's, London, United Kingdom

17. Raffles Singapore, Singapore

18. Nihi Sumba, Wanokaka, Indonesia

19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico

20. Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy

21. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri, Italy

22. The Connaught, London

23. Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco

24. Four Seasons Madrid, Spain

25. Aman New York, United States

26. The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

27. Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil

28. Capella Singapore, Singapore

29. Le Bristol Paris, France

30. Park Hyatt Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan

31. La Reserve, Paris, France

32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

33. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France

34. Cheval Blanc Paris, France

35. Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Greece

36. Soneva Jani, Maldives

37. The Newt in Somerset, Bruton, United Kingdom

38. Amangalla, Galle, Sri Lanka

39. Hoshinoya Tokyo, Japan

40. Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia

41. Eden Rock St. Barths, Caribbean

42. The Siam, Bangkok, Thailand

43. Badrutt's Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland

44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE

45. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India

46. NoMad London, United Kingdom

47. The Savoy, London, United Kingdom

48. Equinox New York, United States

49. Six Senses Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain

50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris, France

Overall, the list is dominated by hotels in Europe and Asia, with Asia taking half of the spots in the top 10 list.

France is home to the most hotels on the list, with six properties scattered around the country, while Italy has five — though none in Rome. On a city level, Paris, London and Bangkok each have four hotels on the list.

Other awards

The 50 Best organization announced individual awards for standout hotels in specific categories including Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, which received the "Eco Hotel" award 2023 for pioneering eco-tourism, and England's The Newt which won the "Best Boutique" hotel award.

Regarding newcomers, Capella Bangkok was named the "Best New Hotel," and Utah's The Lodge at Blue Sky, which opened in 2019, was named the "One to Watch" for having top potential to break into the top 50 list in the future.

The voting system

Voters, who are split into nine regions across the world, name the seven best hotels that they've stayed at in the past two year, in their order of preference. Votes are limited to three properties within the same hotel group, according to the rules.

Voters can nominate any hotels they want, regardless of size, facilities or location.