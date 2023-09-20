These are the 50 best hotels in the world

The best hotel in the world is Passalacqua, an 18th century villa on the edge of Italy's Lake Como.
That's according to the 50 Best organization, which announced the results of "The World's 50 Best Hotels" in London on Tuesday.
The villa hotel is the former home of composer Vincenzo Bellini and sits among seven acres of terraced gardens. Rates start at $1,300 per night, according to the 50 Best organization.
The list marks the first time that 50 Best organization is delving into hotel rankings, though it's been ranking "The World's 50 Best Restaurants" and "The World's 50 Best Bars" for years.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
The rankings are based on nominations made by 580 anonymous voters comprising travel journalists, hoteliers and luxury travelers around the world, the organization said.
The '50 best' hotels in the world
1. Passalacqua, Moltrasio, Italy
2. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong
3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Thailand
4. The Upper House, Hong Kong
5. Aman Tokyo, Japan
6. La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco
7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
8. One&Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
9. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence, Italy
10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Thailand
11. Capella Bangkok, Thailand
12. The Calile, Brisbane, Australia
13. Chable Yucatán, Chochola, Mexico
14. Aman Venice, Italy
15. Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, South Africa
16. Claridge's, London, United Kingdom
17. Raffles Singapore, Singapore
18. Nihi Sumba, Wanokaka, Indonesia
19. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico
20. Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italy
21. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri, Italy
22. The Connaught, London
23. Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco
24. Four Seasons Madrid, Spain
25. Aman New York, United States
26. The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
27. Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil
28. Capella Singapore, Singapore
29. Le Bristol Paris, France
30. Park Hyatt Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan
31. La Reserve, Paris, France
32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
33. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France
34. Cheval Blanc Paris, France
35. Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Greece
36. Soneva Jani, Maldives
37. The Newt in Somerset, Bruton, United Kingdom
38. Amangalla, Galle, Sri Lanka
39. Hoshinoya Tokyo, Japan
40. Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia
41. Eden Rock St. Barths, Caribbean
42. The Siam, Bangkok, Thailand
43. Badrutt's Palace, St. Moritz, Switzerland
44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE
45. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, India
46. NoMad London, United Kingdom
47. The Savoy, London, United Kingdom
48. Equinox New York, United States
49. Six Senses Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris, France
Money Report
Overall, the list is dominated by hotels in Europe and Asia, with Asia taking half of the spots in the top 10 list.
France is home to the most hotels on the list, with six properties scattered around the country, while Italy has five — though none in Rome. On a city level, Paris, London and Bangkok each have four hotels on the list.
Other awards
The 50 Best organization announced individual awards for standout hotels in specific categories including Singita Lodges in Kruger National Park, which received the "Eco Hotel" award 2023 for pioneering eco-tourism, and England's The Newt which won the "Best Boutique" hotel award.
Regarding newcomers, Capella Bangkok was named the "Best New Hotel," and Utah's The Lodge at Blue Sky, which opened in 2019, was named the "One to Watch" for having top potential to break into the top 50 list in the future.
The voting system
Voters, who are split into nine regions across the world, name the seven best hotels that they've stayed at in the past two year, in their order of preference. Votes are limited to three properties within the same hotel group, according to the rules.
Voters can nominate any hotels they want, regardless of size, facilities or location.