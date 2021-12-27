Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: GoDaddy, Apple, Cigna and Others

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Airline stocks – The major carriers saw their shares fall in the premarket after a surge in weekend cancellations due to staffing issues. United Airlines (UAL) slid 1.8%, American Airlines (AAL) fell 1.4%, Delta Air Lines (DAL) was down 1% and Southwest (LUV) declined 1.5%.

Cruise line stocks – Stocks of major cruise lines declined in premarket trading following three Covid-19 outbreaks in the past week on ships operated by Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL). Carnival slid 2.2% in the premarket, while Royal Caribbean lost 1.9% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) slid 1.6%.

GoDaddy (GDDY) – GoDaddy jumped 3.9% in premarket action after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value had taken a 6.5% stake in the internet domain name registration company.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple was cited by the top competition regulator in the Netherlands, which said the company broke competition laws, and ordered changes to Apple's App Store payment policies. Apple said it would appeal the ruling.

Cigna (CI) – The insurer will reaffirm its 2021 and 2022 earnings guidance at its upcoming investor meetings, according to an SEC filing. Cigna expected 2021 adjusted earnings of at least $20.35 per share and sees projected growth of at least 10% for 2022.

Moderna (MRNA) – The drugmaker is fighting a shareholder proposal that the company open up its vaccine technology to poorer countries, according to a report in the Financial Times. The proposal calls on Moderna to explain why its prices are so high in light of the amount of government financial support it has received. Moderna fell 2% in the premarket.

Avis Budget (CAR) – The car rental firm's shares jumped 2.6% in premarket trading, following a 3.2% gain Thursday. Average daily rental rates are at $81 per day, according to travel firm Kayak. That's up 31% from a year ago.

Didi Global (DIDI) – Didi fell 1.3% in the premarket after the Financial Times reported that the China-based ride-hailing company is blocking employees from selling the shares for an indefinite period. That follows the company's move to delist in the United States.

