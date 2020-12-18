Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioTelemetry, Winnebago, Scholastic & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Darden Restaurants (DRI) – The restaurant operator reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents a share. Revenue came in below forecasts, however, as same-restaurant sales fell 20.6% compared to a FactSet estimate of an 18.3% decline. Darden also forecast lower-than-expected earnings for the current quarter and raised its quarterly dividend to 37 cents per share from 30 cents a share. The Olive Garden parent's shares were down 1.4% in premarket trading.

BioTelemetry (BEAT) – Dutch medical technology company Philips (PHG) is buying U.S.-based BioTelemetry for $72 per share in cash, or about $2.5 billion, representing a 16.5% premium over Thursday's closing price. BioTelemetry specializes in remote cardiac monitoring and diagnostic technology. Shares of BioTelemetry jumped more than 16% in the premarket.

Winnebago (WGO) – The recreational vehicle maker earned $1.69 per share for its fiscal first quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 98 cents a share. Revenue also beat analysts' forecasts, helped by strong consumer demand. Winnebago said that strong demand and interest in outdoor activities appears to be strengthening heading into 2021. Shares of Winnebago jumped 5% in the premarket.

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx reported quarterly profit of $4.83 per share, 82 cents a share above consensus. Revenue topped estimates as well. FedEx continues to benefit from a surge in e-commerce, however the company withheld 2021 guidance citing an uncertain economic environment. FedEx shares slipped 3% in premarket trading.

Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine received a positive recommendation from a Food and Drug Administration panel, setting it up for possible emergency use authorization by late today. Moderna's shares eased 1% in the premarket.

Pfizer (PFE) – Pfizer applied for approval in Japan for its Covid-19 vaccine, which is already in use in both the United States and the U.K.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson said the first late-stage trial for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is now fully enrolled, with 45,000 participants. J&J expects interim data on the single-dose vaccine by late January.

Tesla (TSLA) – A trading surge in shares of Tesla is expected today, ahead of the electric vehicle maker's inclusion in the S&P 500 on Monday.

BlackBerry (BB) – BlackBerry earned 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a 1 cent per share loss. Revenue also beat Street forecasts, despite weaker demand for BlackBerry's cybersecurity and QNX car software. BlackBerry shares fell 2.4% in premarket trading.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Regeneron said its Covid-19 antibody cocktail effectively reduced viral load and reduced the need for medical visits, according to data from a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The company's shares rose 2% in the premarket.

PPG Industries (PPG) – The U.S.-based paint and coatings maker is buying Finnish paint producer Tikkurila for about $1.35 billion, a premium of more than 66% to Tikkurila's Thursday closing price. PPG's shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

U.S. Steel (X) – U.S. Steel said it expects to report a fourth-quarter quarter loss of 85 cents per share, wider than the 57 cents a share loss that Wall Street analysts had been anticipating. The steelmaker said it does see "significantly improved" financial performance in 2021, however. U.S. Steel shares slid 2.9% in the premarket.

Steelcase (SCS) – Steelcase reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 3 cents a share. The office furniture maker's revenue came in below Street forecasts, however, as demand for furniture and related products remains muted due to the pandemic. Steelcase shares were down nearly 7% in premarket trading.

Scholastic (SCHL) – The educational publisher reported quarterly profit of $1.02 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 a share. Revenue came in well below forecasts. Scholastic declined to provide a 2021 outlook, citing uncertainty over the impact of Covid-19 on school instruction and schedules. The company's shares fell 10% in the premarket.