Stock futures rise as Wall Street readies for the second half: Live updates

Stock futures rose in overnight trading Sunday as Wall Street looked ahead to the second half of 2024.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 55 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures also edged up 0.2%.

Wall Street is coming off a losing session for the major averages, of a strong finish to the first half of the trading year. Continued excitement surrounding artificial intelligence and stocks such as Nvidia led the S&P 500 to a 14.5% gain, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 18.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed due to a pullback in the second quarter, adding 3.8%.

For the quarter, the S&P and Nasdaq added 3.9% and 8.3%, respectively, while the Dow lost 1.7%. The Nasdaq notched its third positive quarter in a row for the first time since a five-quarter streak ending in 2021.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Some expect this technology-driven momentum to persist at least through the summer, despite some fears that multiples have hit heightened levels.

"We don't see a lot of evidence of tech slowing, King Lip, chief strategist at BakerAvenue Wealth Management, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Friday. "If anything, you could argue that it's accelerating."

He expects the sector to hit some resistance during a period of seasonal weakness and profit-taking in September and October, and around the election, but views valuations as warranted.

"The reality is that these companies have been so well managed through thick and thin, that during times like this when the economy is growing, they're able to grow their earnings quite significantly," he said. "These companies have have delivered."

Monday kicks off a holiday-shortened trading week, with the market closed Thursday for Fourth of July. Investors will get a big clue into the state of the labor market Friday with the June jobs report.

Beforehand, S&P PMI manufacturing and ISM manufacturing data for June are due out Monday, along with may construction spending.

Where the major averages stand as the second half begins

Here's were all the major averages stand heading into the second half:

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Gained 1.1% in June for its seventh positive month in eight

Fell 1.7%for its first negative quarter in three

Up 3.8% for the year

S&P 500:

Added 3.5% in June for a seventh positive month in eight

Gained 3.9% for a sixth positive quarter in seven

Up 14.5% in 2024

Nasdaq Composite:

Jumped 6% in June for a seventh positive month in eight

Gained 8.3% in the quarter for its third positive quarter in a row for the first time since a five-quarter streak ending in the second quarter of 2021.

Up 18.1% this year

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Stock futures open slightly higher

Stock futures rose slightly on Sunday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.15% each.

— Samantha Subin