Stock futures rise slightly after Nasdaq's worst day since 2022: Live updates

U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday evening after the Nasdaq Composite's worst session since 2022 amid investors' rotation out of big tech high-flyers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 68 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.20% and 0.32%, respectively.

In extended trading, Discover Financial popped 3% after its second-quarter results topped expectations. Beyond Meat tumbled about 16% after The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar, that the meat substitute company is meeting with bondholders to begin discussions about restructuring its balance sheet.

The rotation trade continued Wednesday during the regular trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 2.8% in its worst day since December 2022, closing below 18,000 for the first time since July 1. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4%.

However, the blue-chip Dow, which has less exposure to the tech trade than the other two indexes, outperformed. The 30-stock index gained 243.6 points, or 0.6%, closing above 41,000 for the first time ever.

Wall Street has been dumping shares of this year's artificial intelligence beneficiaries as the growing likelihood of a September rate cut bolstered optimism in the broader market. The Russell 2000 declined 1% on Wednesday, but the small-cap index has jumped more than 9% in the last five trading days.

Investors have been hoping for a broadening market amid concerns that the tech-driven rally is running out of steam. However, some expect the change in leadership may not be enough to protect stocks from challenges ahead, including the possibility of an economic slowdown.

"This is a market — a Fed pivot market — two, three months before we expect a cut, exactly as we'd expect to see it. A lot of uplift in areas like small caps, other areas of the risk market where capital is really unlocking," Lauren Goodwin, chief market strategist at New York Life Investments, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"But the reality for the market is that we've already been in a soft landing for the next nine months. And so as we look to why the Fed is cutting rates, and the market starts to catch up with that reality, might be a couple of months from now, but we expect that the economy is still liable to slow," Goodwin added.

On the economic front, jobless claims for the week ending July 13 are due Thursday morning. Economists are expecting to see claims come in at 229,000, per Dow Jones. That's up from 222,000 the week before.

As for earnings, Domino's Pizza and Alaska Air are set to report Thursday before the open. Netflix is expected to post results after the close.

— Sarah Min

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Discover Financial Services — Shares rose 2.7% after Discover Financial Services reported results from its second quarter. The bank and payments company posted net interest income of $3.52 billion, topping the FactSet consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Earnings came in at $6.06 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $3.10 per share.

Kinder Morgan — Shares dropped 2.8% after Kinder Morgan posted quarterly results that were below expectations. The pipeline operator reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, less than the 26 cents per share anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue also missed expectations.

United Airlines — The stock was down slightly, by 0.3% after United Airlines reported a mixed second quarter. The company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.14 per share, above the LSEG consensus estimate of $3.93 per share. However, revenue of $14.99 billion was below the expected $15.06 billion.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures opened higher Wednesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 48 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.15% and 0.27%, respectively.

— Sarah Min