Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts a fourth losing day: Live updates

Stock futures traded near the flatline on Wednesday evening after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite logged a fourth straight day of losses.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were little changed.

In extended trading, credit bureau Equifax declined 6.4% on disappointing second-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street estimates. Shares of Las Vegas Sands slipped 2.3% after first-quarter revenue narrowly beat analysts' forecasts.

Tech stocks struggled on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite registering their fourth consecutive losing session. Nvidia pulled both indexes lower, as the artificial intelligence play dropped nearly 4%. The 30-stock Dow fell for its seventh session in eight.

Wednesday's market pullback adds to a more difficult second quarter on Wall Street. All three major indexes are lower so far in April, in stark contrast to the stronger-than-expected market performance seen in the first quarter. The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have also closed below their respective 50-day moving averages.

"The initial support for the S&P on that breakdown was 5000 or just below," JPMorgan head of technical strategy Jason Hunter said on "Closing Bell" Wednesday. "Now the question is does a bounce develop from there … and if it does, is it able to get back above the breakdown levels — the 50-day moving average, the area where it gapped down from?" He said he's watching the 5,150 to 5,200 level of the S&P 500 as key resistance.

On the economic front, initial jobless claims data will be due on Thursday morning, and the existing home sales report for March is also out.

Earnings season also heats up with Alaska Air Group and KeyCorp reporting results before the bell, followed by Netflix in the afternoon.



Nasdaq Composite is on track for longest weekly losing streak since December 2022

It's only Wednesday, but the Nasdaq Composite is already pacing for a 3% decline this week – and its fourth weekly decline.

If the tech-heavy index ends the week in the red, it'll mark the longest weekly losing streak for the Nasdaq since December 2022.

As it stands, the 3% fall already puts the Nasdaq on track for its worst weekly performance since January.

A sharp decline in tech shares, with Nvidia posting a nearly 4% drop, dragged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to their fourth losing session in a row on Wednesday. It also pulled the two indexes deeper into negative territory for April.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

A strong earnings season can safeguard equities from higher interest rates, Barclays says

A strong slate of first-quarter earnings can serve to defend markets from high interest rates, according to Barclays.

"We think earnings can still backstop equities against higher rates," analyst Emmanuel Cau wrote on Wednesday. "Much lowered Q1 estimates offer room for beats and pullback has reduced froth; so long as improving activity data keep an FY24 earnings recovery on track, buy the dip may work."

However, "re-rating leaves little margin for error," Cau added.

— Brian Evans

— Brian Evans