Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Singapore Pivots to Living With Covid, Refrains From Tightening Measures Even as Cases Rise

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC

Joseph Nair | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • Singapore has refrained from tightening social-distancing measures even as the highly infectious delta variant has driven up Covid-19 cases sharply.
  • The Southeast Asian city-state wants to shift to a long-term strategy of living with the coronavirus.
  • The government wants to limit the number of deaths and avoid overwhelming its hospitals, so it's not opening up the economy further for now, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

SINGAPORE — Singapore has refrained from tightening social-distancing measures even as the highly infectious delta variant has driven Covid-19 cases up sharply, while the country shifts to a long-term strategy of living with the coronavirus.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This rapid and exponential rise in daily infections that we are experiencing now is what every country that seeks to live with Covid-19 has to go through at some point," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a media briefing Friday.

Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates globally, with 81% of the population fully vaccinated, data from the health ministry showed. Cases have been rising rapidly, from an average of 76 a day a fortnight ago to 288 a day in the past week, the ministry said in a Friday statement.

At the current trajectory, the number of cases could soon reach 1,000 per day, it added.

But the number of serious cases has remained low. As of Thursday, there were 26 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and seven critical cases in intensive care units, said the health ministry.

Money Report

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Treasury Yields Rise Following Better-Than-Expected Jobless Claims Data

Business 3 hours ago

Goldman Sachs Says Hedge Funds Are Increasingly Trying to Compete With VCs in Private Deals

Still, the city-state wants to limit the number of deaths from Covid and avoid overwhelming its hospitals, said Ong. That's why the government is not opening up the economy further for now, added the minister.

"Practically every country that has gone through this kind of transmission wave has suffered hospital collapses and high death tolls — we want to avoid that," said Ong. He added that if the country can achieve that, it will not have to return to a "long, hard lockdown."

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Biden outlines plan to mandate Covid vaccines for millions: 'Our patience is wearing thin'

WHO extends call for a moratorium on Covid booster doses until the end of the year

Moderna shares rise after company reveals single-shot vaccine booster for Covid and flu

Amsterdam's coffeeshops reel from Covid hit to tourism  

Singapore's government has both tightened and eased measures several times since May as the highly infectious delta variant spreads in the country. It started to ease measures last month, including allowing larger groups to gather and dining-in at food and beverage establishments.

But earlier this week, the government announced a ban on workplace gatherings and more aggressive testing to "detect and ringfence" cases more quickly. It also encouraged people to limit social gatherings in the next few weeks.

The Singapore government said Friday it will allow more infected people who are fully vaccinated to recover at home, provided they meet certain criteria. That includes having mild symptoms and the ability to be isolated from the rest of the household.

Singapore will also reduce the quarantine period for people exposed to the coronavirus locally, in view of the shorter incubation period of the delta variant.

Singapore has reported a total of more than 70,000 confirmed Covid cases and 57 deaths since the beginning of last year, according to the health ministry.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Health & ScienceHealth care industryAsia News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us