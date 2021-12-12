Peloton Fires Back at Its Portrayal in ‘Sex and the City' Reboot With Its Own Parody Ad: ‘He's Alive'

Peloton published a parody commercial on Sunday in response to a plot in "Sex and the City" that sent shares of the company tumbling last week.

The decline piled onto a recent selloff, with shares down about 75% year to date.

Peloton has been facing slowing demand for its connected fitness equipment this year, as people return to gyms.

Peloton wants users to know its at-home fitness equipment can improve one's physical health — not lead to health complications, which was implied in the reboot of "Sex and the City" on HBO Max.

(The next part of this story contains a spoiler for the first episode of "And Just Like That...".)

In the widely shared "Sex and the City" scene," one of the main characters of "And Just Like That...", Mr. Big, died from a heart attack after taking a 45-minute Peloton class.

In Peloton's parody commercial, Jess King — the Peloton instructor who was portrayed in the HBO show — sits down with Mr. Big, played by "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth, after he gets up from a fall and asks him if he would like to take another class on the Bike.

"I feel great," Noth says in Peloton's video. "Shall we take another ride? Life is too short not to."

Then, a voiceover by actor and director Ryan Reynolds says: "And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation. ... Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."

Reynolds also shared the video online on Sunday in a Tweet saying: "Unspoiler alert."

The "Sex and the City" scene comes as Peloton in recent weeks has slashed its full-year forecast and frozen hiring, amid slowing demand for its products. Peloton faces heightened competition from other at-home fitness companies but also from gym chains that are luring previous users back.

Peloton was a huge pandemic beneficiary, as people were stuck at home and looking for ways to maintain healthy habits. Its stock benefited, too, rising more than 440% in 2020.

Now, however, investors worry that future growth will be much harder to come by and will entail greater costs.

Peloton has faced other troubles in recent months, including regulatory scrutiny. The company announced a voluntary recall of its treadmills in May, after reports of one death and dozens of injuries. It also reduced the price of its original Bike by hundreds of dollars, hoping to appeal to more people at a discount.