Parents Getting New $3,000 Child Tax Credit Should Do This With the Money

Good news for parents: Millions of American families with children will start receiving monthly payments from the enhanced child tax credit in July.

The payments could be as much as $300 per month for children under the age of 6, and about $250 per month for those between the ages of 6 and 17. For now, they're scheduled to continue through the end of the year, and families will claim the rest of the credit when they file their 2021 taxes in 2022.

That's a significant chunk of money for many families to receive on a monthly basis. Those who are expecting the payments should start thinking now about what they'll do with the windfall, according to Tania Brown, a certified financial planner and coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on saving.

"Once the money comes in, the emotions take over," she said. "Have a plan of action."

The child tax credit got a boost from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The new enhanced credit increases the annual benefit per child 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021. It also gives an additional $600 benefit for children under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

The full expanded benefit is available to all children 17 and under in families with 2020 adjusted gross income less than $75,000 for single parents and $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

The enhanced credit begins to phase out for taxpayers who have higher income and ends for individuals earning $95,000 and married couples filing jointly making $170,000.

Plan now for monthly payments

Thinking ahead about how they will use the extra money each month can help families make the most of the cash, said Brown.

"I would start thinking now what are their plans for the money," said Brown, adding that the last thing she'd want is for families to get to the end of the year — when the monthly payments are set to end — and feel they have little to show for the aid.

Like any tax refund, there are no limits on how families can spend the money they receive from the child tax credit, giving a lot of flexibility for people to decide how the extra cash can best help, depending on their situation.

That's important, especially for low-income families and those who've been hit hardest by the pandemic, according to Natalie Foster, co-chair of the Economic Security Project, a progressive anti-poverty nonprofit.

"Families know what they need, and family needs change from week to week," said Foster, adding that common needs can include paying for car fixes, child care, rent, food and more. "This is the type of support that comes with no strings attached."

Timing of payments may change

One important thing for families to remember is that the enhanced child tax credit and monthly payments is only for one year, with monthly payments that start in July and go to December.

"This will be game-changing for families starting in the summer but is temporary," said Foster.

After that, the remaining credit will be claimed when filing a 2021 tax return and come in a lump sum with the rest of what the family is owed from the IRS. That will likely change how they should budget the funds — families may need to find their own ways to effectively save so that the credit can be helpful over time.

Of course, it's also possible that new legislation further expands the credit. President Biden's tax plan includes extending the enhanced child tax credit through 2025, CNBC confirmed ahead of the package's formal unveiling.

Still, a few Democratic lawmakers are pushing to make the expanded tax credits, and likely monthly payments, permanent.

To see how much you could expect to receive, personal finance website Grow created a calculator that factors in your filing status, annual income and the number of dependents you have.

