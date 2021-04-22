Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

Options Players Are Betting on a Blowout Earnings Report From Intel After the Bell

By Tyler Bailey, CNBC

Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Intel has spent this year crushing the competition, gaining 26% since 2021 began, as opposed to 13% gains in the SMH semiconductor ETF. Options traders are betting that outperformance will continue when the company's earnings results cross the wire Thursday afternoon.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Call option volume has significantly outpaced put option volume for the last month or so, and that was true again [Wednesday], with calls outpacing puts by about 2 to 1. The most active options were the weekly 67-strike calls, 9,600 of those were trading for about 44 cents," Optimize Advisors CIO Michael Khouw said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Money Report

politics 30 mins ago

Biden to Propose Capital Gains Tax of 39.6% to Fund Education and Child Care, Reports Say

coronavirus 30 mins ago

As White House Considers Cancelling Student Debt, Dos and Don'ts for Borrowers

Those contracts expire Friday at a breakeven stock price of $67.44, which is about 6% higher than where Intel closed Wednesday's session.

While slightly further out of the money than the implied post-earnings move of 5.2% in either direction, this is by no means an outlandish bet to make. Over the last eight quarters, Intel's average post-earnings move has been about 8%.

Intel was trading about 1% lower in Thursday's session.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us