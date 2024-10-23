Nvidia supplier SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit, beating expectations

Operating profit for the third-quarter hit 7.03 trillion won ($5.08 billion), a record high, beating LSEG forecast of 6.8 trillion won.

South Korea's SK Hynix, one of the world's largest memory chipmakers, on Thursday posted a record quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales of its high bandwidth memory (HBM) used in generative AI chipsets.

Here are SK Hynix's third-quarter results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

Revenue: 17.57 trillion won ($12.7 billion) vs. 18.11 trillion won

Operating profit: 7.03 trillion won ($5.08 billion) vs. 6.8 trillion won

