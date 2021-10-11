Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Ted Spiegel | Corbis Documentary | Getty

Economists David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens have been awarded the Nobel Prize in economics.

Card was recognized for his contributions to labor economics, while Angrist and Imbens won the award for their contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The award — the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — comes with a 10 million Swedish krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.

Card, 65, is a professor of economics at the University of Berkeley, California. Angrist, 61, is Ford professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Imbens, 58, is a professor of economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.  

Money Report

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Merck Asks FDA to Authorize Antiviral Covid Pill for Emergency Use

Markets 2 hours ago

Tesla Took 12 Years to Build 100,000 Cars. China's Xpeng and Nio Took About Half That Time

The Nobel Institute said in a statement that the three laureates had "provided us with new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments." 

Last year, Stanford University economists Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson were awarded the prize for their "improvements to auction theory and invention of new auction formats."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsEconomyBreaking News: BusinessWorld economy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us