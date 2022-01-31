Japan Stocks Set to Rise; Investors Look Ahead to Australia's Interest Rate Decision

Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore are closed for a holiday.

Australia is due to release its interest rate decision, as well as retail sales for December.

SINGAPORE — Japan's markets were set to rise as stocks on Wall Street surged for a second session.

Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,290 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,300 — higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,001.

Australia's ASX 200, however, declined 0.32% in early trade.

In economic data ahead, Australia is due to release its interest rate decision, as well as retail sales for December. Japan is also set to release its manufacturing data for January.

"It is widely expected the [Reserve Bank of Australia] will end [quantitative easing], and also open up the possibility to rating hikes in 2022, but will view early 2023 as being more probable according to their wages forecasts," wrote Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank.

Over on Wall Street, stocks surged for a second day Monday to wrap up a rough January.

The S&P 500 rose 1.89% to 4,515.55, closing out the month down 5.3%. That's its worst month since the 12.5% loss in March 2020, and its biggest January decline since 2009. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 406.39 points, or 1.2%, to reach 35,131.86. That helped it cut its monthly loss to 3.3%, as it benefitted from its underweighting in tech shares.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3.41% to 14,239.88, adding to its 3% comeback Friday. The index still ended down 8.9% for January, its worst month since March 2020.

Currencies, oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.649, declining from levels around 97.1 earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 115.14 per dollar, strengthening from levels around 115.2 previously. The Australian dollar was at $0.7067, rising from levels around $0.698 earlier.

Meanwhile, oil rose on Monday to their biggest monthly gain in almost a year amid a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, according to Reuters.

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates, Moscow is sending more troops and weapons to its border, where an estimated 100,000 troops are already deployed.

Brent crude finished the day at $91.21 for a gain of 1.31%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 1.53% higher at $88.15 per barrel.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.