HSBC Manager Hopes to Inspire Healthy Work-Life Balance After a Stress-Related Heart Attack

After suffering a heart attack, a HSBC manager in the U.K. vowed to change his work-life balance in a post on LinkedIn, which has gone viral.

Jonathan Frostick, a regulatory programme manager at HSBC, described in a LinkedIn post last week how he suffered a heart attack on a Sunday afternoon, when he sat down to prepare some work for the week ahead.

But instead of seeing his life flash before his eyes, Frostick said that one of his first thoughts was that "I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn't convenient."

Frostick said he had decided he wouldn't spend "all day on Zoom anymore" and that he planned to restructure his approach to work.

"I'm really not going to be putting up with any s--- at work ever again — life literally is too short," he said, alongside a picture from his hospital bed following the heart attack.

Frostick also said he wanted "every day to count for something at work," or he would change his role.

The post has attracted more than 200,000 reactions on LinkedIn.

Responding to some of the more than 10,500 comments on the post, Frostick said that he didn't expect the message to "hit home" as it much as it did — "but I'm pleased as it has seemingly helped a lot of people."

A spokesperson for HSBC said: "We all wish Jonathan a full and speedy recovery."

They said the firm recognized the importance of personal health, wellbeing and a good work-life balance and had redoubled its efforts in these areas over the last year.

"The response to this topic shows how much this is on people's minds and we are encouraging everyone to make their health and wellbeing a top priority," they added.

