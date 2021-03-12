Here's How to Get a Bigger Stimulus Check Using Your Tax Return

President Joe Biden has signed the new Covid relief bill.

The first wave of stimulus checks could go out as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

However, some Americans may be in for a surprise.

Lawmakers lowered the thresholds for partial payments in this round, meaning that some people may find themselves with too much income to get any money.

But there still may be a small window of time for you to lower your 2020 taxable income and qualify for more money, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how you may be eligible for more cash.

