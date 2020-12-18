GE's Giant Turbines Will Power Final Phase of the ‘World's Biggest Offshore Wind Farm'

With 107-meter long blades and a height of 248 meters, the scale of the Haliade-X turbine is considerable.

13 and 14 megawatt versions of the turbine are set to be used at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a vast offshore development planned for waters off the north east coast of England.

General Electric's renewable energy division has been chosen as the preferred turbine supplier for the third and final phase of an offshore wind farm that's set to be the largest on the planet.

According to an announcement from SSE Renewables on Friday, a 14 megawatt (MW) version of GE's huge Haliade-X turbine will be used at a British energy project called Dogger Bank C. The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and B, are to use a 13 MW version of the Haliade-X.

Dogger Bank C is a joint venture between Equinor and SSE Renewables. The turbine supply agreement, as well as the service and warranty agreements, are all set to be finalized in the first quarter of next year. The deals are subject to Dogger Bank C reaching financial close at the end of 2021. If all goes to plan, turbine installation for the third phase will start in 2025.



In a statement, Halfdan Brustad, vice president for Dogger Bank at Equinor, said turbine innovation had "played a huge role in bringing down the cost of offshore wind."



"These world-leading turbines will help us deliver renewable electricity at the lowest cost possible for millions of people across the U.K.," Brustad added.

Situated in waters off the northeast coast of England, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm will have a total capacity of 3.6 gigawatts when completed.

Equinor and SSE have both described it as the "world's biggest offshore wind farm," and it will have the ability to power millions of homes in the U.K. annually.



Earlier this month, both Equinor and SSE sold 10% stakes in the first two phases of the project to Italian firm Eni. Upon completion of this deal, Equinor and SSE's shares of Dogger Bank A & B will still amount to 40% each.