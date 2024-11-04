Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ford's October vehicle sales increase 15.2% from subdued levels due to labor strike in 2023

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

The new Ford F-150 truck goes through the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Plant on April 11, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano | Getty Images
  • Ford reported a 15.2% increase in U.S. new vehicles sales in October compared with subdued levels during a union strike in October 2023.
  • Ford said its total U.S. market share increased 0.6 percentage points to 12.6% in October.
  • Sales of hybrid vehicles were up 38.5% in the month compared with October 2023, Ford said. Its EV sales were down by 8.3%.

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Monday reported a 15.2% increase in U.S. new vehicles sales in October compared with subdued levels due to a union strike in October 2023.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The year-over-year sales increase was led by a 29.2% improvement in sales of Ford's trucks, which were among the first vehicles affected by the United Auto Workers' strike during contentious contract negotiations in 2023.

Ford said its total U.S. market share increased 0.6 percentage points to 12.6% in October. The automaker's sales gain outpaced the industry's estimated increase of 10% in October compared with a year earlier.

Sales of hybrid vehicles, which Ford has been emphasizing amid a slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles, were up 38.5% in October compared with October 2023, Ford said. Its EV sales were down by 8.3%, while sales of traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines were up 14.1%.

Ford's EV sales remain up 38.2% for the year through October compared with the same time frame in 2023.

The October sales decline for EVs comes days after the company confirmed plans to idle production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning from Nov. 18 until Jan. 6, including previously planned holiday downtime at the end of the year.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Quantifying how much Nvidia will influence the Dow after it joins the storied average

news 1 hour ago

Why Toyota and Honda vehicles have such high resale values

Ford's U.S. sales through October were up 3.8% to more than 1.7 million vehicles sold.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us