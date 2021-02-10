European Markets Mixed as Traders Digest Earnings News

It's a busy day for earnings in Europe with Societe Generale, Air Liquide, Metro, Thyssenkrupp, Siemens Energy, Heineken and Equinor all reporting before the bell.

European stocks were muted Wednesday morning as traders digest a slew of new corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered marginally above the flatline in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.4% while oil and gas stocks fell 0.6%.

European stocks are following a mixed trend seen elsewhere overnight. U.S. stocks rose slightly in premarket trade following the Tuesday session that snapped a six-day winning streak on Wall Street. Despite the pause in the rally, better-than-expected earnings from Twitter, Lyft, Cisco Systems, Mattel and Yelp boosted sentiment.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were also mixed in Wednesday trade after the winning streak on Wall Street petered out.

Meanwhile, investors are also monitoring process on a Covid-19 stimulus package stateside. House Democrats on Monday unveiled the details of a relief proposal that included $1,400 direct checks with faster phase-outs than previous bills.

Investors are also keeping tabs on impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump. The second impeachment trial against Trump kicked off Tuesday with a round of debate over whether the trial is constitutional.

Societe Generale also reported early Wednesday morning, posting a net profit of 470 million euros ($570 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020.

- CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this market report.