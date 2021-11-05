Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

‘End of the War Is in Sight' — Cramer Says Dr. Gottlieb's End-Of-Pandemic Call Bigger Than Jobs Data

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday took comfort in a prediction by Dr. Scott Gottlieb that the pandemic phase of Covid could be over by January.
  • "Dr. Gottlieb basically said the war's over, and that's just incredible," Cramer said.
  • "I don't even care about the employment numbers — the pandemic ended," Cramer said. "It sounds like it's over."
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday took comfort in a prediction by Dr. Scott Gottlieb that the pandemic phase of Covid could be over by January.

"Dr. Gottlieb basically said the war's over, and that's just incredible," Cramer said. Gottlieb, who had served as FDA chief under former President Donald Trump, is currently a Pfizer board member.

Money Report

politics 13 mins ago

As Rebels Advance, Ethiopia Braces for All-Out War

United Kingdom 46 mins ago

Pledges, Progress and PR Spin? What You Need to Know as the COP26 Climate Talks Enter the Final Week

"By Jan. 4, this pandemic may well be over, at least as it relates to the United States, after we get through this delta wave of infection," Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box." "We'll be in a more endemic phase" after that.

Gottlieb referenced Jan. 4 because that's the new deadline for the Biden administration's mandate for larger U.S. companies to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for Covid.

"The end of the war is in sight," Cramer said.

Gottlieb's comments made on CNBC earlier Friday morning were more important than the strong October jobs numbers, the "Mad Money" host said.

"They were talking about employment, I don't even care about the employment numbers — the pandemic ended," Cramer said. "It sounds like it's over."

"Today is a good day," Cramer said, referring to Pfizer's announcement that internal data showed its oral Covid pill — when administered with a widely used HIV drug — indicated an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in adults who've been exposed to the coronavirus. Pfizer shares were up more than 8% on Friday morning.

"The only people who are unhappy are the people who own the stocks that required you to stay inside," Cramer said. So-called economic reopening stocks advanced Friday morning while stay-at-home names came under pressure.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Pfizer CEO says Covid vaccines, boosters needed to break cycle of virus even with effective pills

Pfizer says its Covid pill with HIV drug cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%

WHO warns that Europe is once again at the epicenter of the Covid pandemic 

Businesses have until after the holidays to implement Biden Covid vaccine mandate

Moderna shares fall after company cuts 2021 forecast for Covid vaccine sales

Merck's antiviral Covid pill, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid by 50%, according to internal data released early last month. Merck shares were down nearly 9% on Friday, with the company facing competition in treatments.

Unlike Pfizer, Merck does not have a Covid vaccine.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpcoronavirusMarketsinvestingEconomy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us