Davos 2025 live updates: Leaders and CEOs hone in on monetary policy and security

LONDON — Welcome back to CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news, views and action on day 3 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNBC's guest highlights today include ECB President Christine Lagarde, who will speak to Karen Tso at 9:15 a.m. Davos time, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who will be interviewed by Steve Sedgwick at 8:40 a.m. local time.

Mark Rutte, the head of NATO, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Dick Schoof, the Netherlands' prime minister, as well as Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will also speak to CNBC at the forum.

High-profile figures giving keynote speeches today include António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, who's due to speak at 11:30 a.m. Davos time, as well as Spain's Sanchez.

Our anchors will also be moderating panels on digital health and the changing landscape of food.

Close to 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries are gathered in the Alpine town to discuss the world's greatest challenges this week.

WEF says the guestlist this year includes 350 government leaders, including 60 heads of state and governments, as well as alongside key figures from business, civil society, academia, and international organizations.

Europe must be prepared for U.S. tariffs, ECB’s Lagarde says

Jana Rodenbusch | Reuters

Europe must "be prepared" and anticipate the potential trade tariffs of newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Wednesday.

"What we need to do here in Europe is to be prepared, and anticipate what will happen in order to respond," she told CNBC's Karen Tso.

— Jenni Reid

EU 'ship can be turned around,' Merck says

Merck CEO Belén Garijo said she was "confident" that Europe can become more globally competitive, doubling down on the German pharmaceutical group's investment into the region, even as it pursues opportunities in the U.S. and elsewhere.

"We have heavily invested in Europe because we are confident the ship can be turned around," Garijo said, as talked has swirled around Davos of Europe's waning ability to fend off economic competition from the U.S. and China.

It comes as U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated plans to hit the EU and China with tariffs in the face of what he dubs are unfair trade practices.

Garijo noted that the company was preparing for such an eventuality, increasing its presence in the U.S. and pursuing local strategies in the event of such trade levies.

"We have been diversifying our supply chain to be closer to our customers and, of course, to be better positioned in case of potential trade restrictions," she said.

— Karen Gilchrist

We must ensure people do not become obsolete as AI develops: Adecco CEO

Benjamin Girette | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Denis Machuel, CEO of global recruitment firm Adecco, told CNBC on Wednesday morning that a new $500 billion AI initiative announced overnight by U.S. President Donald Trump was "no surprise."

"It just complements the billions of investment that are already on the way, and [the spend] is necessary to get the best out of AI," he said.

He nevertheless cautioned that increasingly powerful AI should be seen as "both an opportunity and a responsibility."

"We have to ensure that people do not become obsolete, the upskilling, the reskilling, the embarking everyone on this journey is critical," he said.

— Chloe Taylor

Europe ready to respond to any tariffs imposed by the U.S., top EU official says

Europe will respond to any tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in a proportionate way, the European Union's commissioner for the economy told CNBC Wednesday.

"If there is a need to defend our economic interests, we will be responding in a proportionate way," Valdis Dombrovskis told CNBC Wednesday.

"We're ready to defend our values and also our interests and rights if that becomes necessary," he added, speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Since his inauguration on Monday, Trump has repeated his threat to impose tariffs on EU goods entering the United States, telling reporters that the EU was "very, very bad to us. So they're going to be in for tariffs. It's the only way ... you're going to get fairness."

He also said his administration was discussing imposing an additional 10% tariff on goods imported from China, starting in February.

Dombrovskis said the U.S. and Europe were strategic allies and it was important for them to work together, both geopolitically and economically.

— Holly Ellyatt

AI the hot topic among CEOs at this year’s Davos

Fabrice Coffrini | AFP / Getty Images

Of all the corporate buzzwords, artificial intelligence is by far the one that's been on every major corporate leader's lips at this year's World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Numerous big-name company CEOs and investors in industries spanning financial services to marketing talked up the potential of AI technology.

For more on what CEOs — from Mistral's Arthur Mensch to Lloyds Bank's Charlie Nunn — had to say about AI, read the full story.

— Ryan Browne

WEF keynote speakers and highlights on Wednesday

Charly Triballeau | AFP | Getty Images

On Wednesday, high-profile figures giving keynote speeches at the forum include António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, who's due to speak at 11:30 a.m. Davos time and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at 15:45 p.m. local time.

The day's panels include a look at Russia's growth outlook and "decoding" China's economy, with both events due to start at 9a.m. Davos time.

Later in the morning, experts will take a look at the start-up landscape and the trajectory for global interest rates, while the afternoon will see a range of public figures consider the rise of economic nationalism, the future of healthcare and whether Latin America's economic tide is turning.

Javad Zarif, Iran's vice-president for strategic affairs, will also be speaking in the afternoon.

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC guest highlights for Wednesday

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's day 3 of Davos and CNBC is back with a raft of interviews with global heads of state, presidents and CEOs.

The day's top interview will be with ECB President Christine Lagarde, due to take place at 09:15 Davos time.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will be interviewed by Steve Sedgwick at 8:40 a.m. local time.

Other guest highlights on Wednesday morning include Mark Rutte, the head of NATO, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Dick Schoof, the Netherlands' prime minister, as well as Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, among others.

An interview with the International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath will also be broadcast Wednesday afternoon.

We'll also be interviewing a range of CEOs including the chief executives of Aon, Philips, Merck and Infosys.

Our anchors will also be moderating panels on 'Digital Health,' with the panel including Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia, and the 'Changing Landscape of Food,' with guests including Stefaan Decraene, the chair of Rabobank and Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe.

— Holly Ellyatt