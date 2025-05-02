Hiring managers are increasingly looking for AI skills, says LinkedIn COO: Those that embrace it ‘will be seen as the future leaders'

C-suite executives are increasingly broadcasting their AI literacy as AI adoption becomes more widespread in the workplace.

New data from LinkedIn shows that three times as many C-suite executives have added AI literacy skills to their LinkedIn profiles compared to two years ago. That is based on research of more than 1 million senior leaders, according to LinkedIn.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This signals a shift in not only what skills workplace leaders are valuing but how they approach their daily work, says LinkedIn COO Dan Shapero.

"There's an increased belief that … if I want to have my organization really capitalize on AI as a capability that changes how we operate, I can't just make sure that we have AI tools," Shapero tells CNBC Make It. "[I need to make sure] that I'm actually showcasing how AI can be used in day-to-day work."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The data shows an opportunity for individual contributors to get ahead, Shapero says. The increased emphasis on AI could mean that those who willingly and wholly adopt it quickly improve their performance, he says.

"My expectation is that we will start to see a set of employees at every company that are delivering results at an unparalleled rate because they figured out how to embed AI into their workflow," Shapero says.

That could be a factor in landing a job or promotion. LinkedIn's press release said that "8 in 10 leaders [are] more likely to hire someone who is comfortable with AI tools than someone with more experience but less AI proficiency." A 2024 Slack poll found a similar result.

"Those that embrace AI, are curious with the technology, and use it in their daily work will be seen as the future leaders at each company," Shapero says.

Shapero also says questions about AI usage are becoming more prominent in job interviews. He says a head of recruiting he recently talked to now consistently asks candidates about their AI experience, something that he has begun to do himself.

"I'm not looking for the best prompt," Shapero says. "What I do want to hear is that … you figured out how to embed it in your life because I think that shows forward thinking."

AI has been met with a mixed response from employees, though. A recent report from ADP found that as much as 31% of the workforce is afraid that AI will replace their jobs. Individual contributors have also largely been more hesitant to adopt AI in the workplace than their more senior counterparts, according to a survey from Workday.

For those who have been hesitant to adopt AI, Shapero suggests trying it in small doses at home and seeking out someone your workplace who has adopted AI and asking what they do.

"I think you'll find that it can do much more than you expected," Shapero says. "You'll come up with the thing that works for you."

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.