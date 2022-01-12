Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Rio Tinto Over Vale

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ChargePoint: "ChargePoint is part of a very challenged group. I've done a lot of soul searching and, of course, a lot of research on this group. There are too many players, and there has not been enough consolidation, so I'm going to say avoid it."

Prothena: "I like it. I mean, I think they have a very positive Alzheimer's formulation and they have other things. I do believe — just so we're really clear about it and told people — that [Eli Lilly] is the winner because Lilly does not have the bad work that Biogen has, wasn't looking for big money and has more prestige within the brain community."

Squarespace: "Design your own website, I don't know. Wix, Adobe, no. I'm not in this. Direct listing. No support on Wall Street. I say no."

Vale: "Yes, you should be wary [of the stock's roughly 17% dividend yield]. Brazilian company, a lot of ... environmental problems. I don't trust it. Someone asked about [Rio Tinto] the other day. I think Rio is a better company."

Alibaba: "Long term, I want you to go. Short term, it's obviously bouncing. Everybody can see it. President Xi is doing the smart thing; he's walked away, letting all these stocks go up. He will hammer you again when they move up, so scale out. That's what I recommend."

QuantumScape: "This has detractors. This has big detractors, and I've got to tell you, it makes me very worried because I want to see Volkswagen take a bigger stake in them and they haven't done it. If they did that, then I think it would really get things rolling."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Eli Lilly.

