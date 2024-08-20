Cramer's Lightning Round: Flutter is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Flutter: "As you get closer to football season, we start seeing a lot of daily fantasy, we start seeing a lot of people playing, betting on these gains...This could be very good for Flutter, which is a very well-run company. I would actually buy the stock."

AST SpaceMobile: "Let's ring the register on that one."

PayPal: "...The financial techs have come back in style, and Alex Chriss is a very good manager."

Liquidia: "That is just such a dice roll...This one is just too much of, what I would say, a black box."

Crown Castle: "I'm not a fan...Not enough well-run management there."

