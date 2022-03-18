Cramer Explains Why Veteran Technical Analyst Larry Williams Sees a Bull Market for These Three Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday broke down fresh technical analysis from veteran chartist Larry Williams, whose proprietary market indicators suggest that Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon and Coca-Cola are stocks to watch for.

"Right now, the charts as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest we've got some bullish action coming in Google, Amazon and Coca-Cola. My view? I wouldn't bet against him," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday broke down fresh technical analysis from veteran chartist Larry Williams, whose proprietary market indicators suggest that Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon and Coca-Cola are stocks to watch for.

"Right now, the charts as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest we've got incredibly bullish action in Google, very good bullish action in Amazon and money in the bank action in what we call knockout, Coca-Cola. I would not bet against Larry Williams," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer said that judging from Williams' methodology, Alphabet and Amazon have held up better than other big tech names that have been beaten up during this year's market volatility.

Here's three separate analyses of the three companies' current and expected performance. Cramer's analysis of Alphabet is of the company's C class stock with the ticker GOOG, not to be confused with the company's A class stock GOOGL.

Alphabet (Google)

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here's a look at Alphabet's daily chart:

Cramer said that the technology company has a "stable floor of support," which lets Williams know that Alphabet's shareholder base has continued buying the stock through market turbulence. "According to Williams, when a stock holds up like this while the broader market's getting hammered, it's one of the strongest patterns he knows," Cramer said.

There are more signs that the stock is bullish, according to Cramer. First is the blue line at the bottom of the chart, called an on-balance volume indicator, which measures volume flow. This line shows that Alphabet stock volumes held above January lows in February and March, Cramer said.

When examining Alphabet plotted next to one of Williams' indicators that measures professional accumulation of a stock, the stock is moving sideways while the indicator line is going higher — another signal that the stock is bullish, Cramer said. Here is the chart:

Amazon

Williams believes the "stock's now bouncing hard off its lows and … it's got more room to run," Cramer said, adding that the stock has not performed as well as Alphabet.

Here's Amazon's daily chart plotted next to its seasonal pattern, which measures how stocks typically do at a given point in the year:

"Just like with Google, this is exactly the time of year when Williams would expect a bottom based on the calendar," Cramer said.

Coca-Cola

While Williams' analysis suggests that Google and Amazon will have positive performances, Cramer acknowledged that tech stocks' struggles this year could make those stocks unattractive for wary buyers. An alternative defensive stock is Coca-Cola, he said.

Here's Coca-Cola's daily chart plotted with the on-balance volume line:

Williams believes that because the stock's volume has increased even while Coca-Cola has lowered from its highs in the last couple weeks, "big institutional money managers are buying it aggressively," Cramer said.

Cramer added that the beverage company's seasonal pattern suggests that it will bottom soon, according to Williams' analysis. Here's Coca-Cola stock plotted with its seasonal pattern:

"Coke is exactly the kind of stock that hedge funds love to own at this point in the business cycle, which is a key reason why it's been able to outperform the major averages. Williams is betting that outperformance will continue," Cramer said.

Williams also believes there's a strong correlation between Coca-Cola and sugar, which is a major input of the company, Cramer said. Here's a chart showing both Coca-Cola and sugar prices pushed forward about one year:

"You might expect the stock to go down after sugar goes up because it's a major input cost for them, but when you push the data forward one year, Williams finds that Coke's stock follows sugar. If the pattern holds, it means that Coke can continue to rally," Cramer said.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com