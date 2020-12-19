Covid Updates: Moderna Vaccine Approved; Stimulus Talks to Continue in Congress

This is CNBC's live blog covering the latest updates on the Covid pandemic, the vaccines rollout and stimulus talks in Congress.

The United States now has a second weapon in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



Moderna's vaccine has been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, a week after the regulator approved Pfizer's two-dose injection.

While the vaccines offer hope that the worst public health crisis in a century will end, Americans hit by the economic crisis caused by the pandemic are running out of financial lifelines.

Congress still has not approved a new Covid stimulus deal after months of failed negotiations. Lawmakers had to pass last-minute emergency funding on Friday to avert a government shutdown and create time for another round negotiations over the weekend.



If they do not reached a deal by 12:01 a.m. ET Monday morning, the government will shut down.

As Congress fumbles the economic response to the pandemic, there are also growing questions about Operation Warp Speed's logistical plan for delivering vaccine doses. Several U.S. states are reporting that their allotment of doses has either been reduced or delayed.

The Department of Health and Human Services denies that official vaccine allocations have changed and said it is working with the states to clear up any confusion.

The suffering from the pandemic continues to mount. More than 2,800 deaths attributed to the virus were recorded Friday in the U.S., while the nation reported more than 249,000 new infections

The following data is from Johns Hopkins University:

U.S. deaths: more than 313,000

U.S. infections: more than 17.4 million

Global deaths: 1.67 million

Global infections: 75.7 million

How Moderna's vaccine compares with Pfizer's

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has now joined Pfizer's drug as the only two Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. granted emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Both vaccines use messenger RNA, or so called mRNA, technology that teaches the cells to make the virus' spike protein to trigger an immune response. Both vaccines have proven to be highly efficacious; Moderna's drug was 94% effective in preventing Covid while Pfizer's was 95% effective.

Both vaccines will also call for a second trip to the clinic since they each require two doses. However, Moderna's second dose should be given 28 days after the first, while Pfizer's takes 21 days. How old you are will matter: The FDA authorized Pfizer's vaccine for people 16 years old and older, while Moderna's drug was cleared for people 18 and older.

The vaccines come with differing logistical challenges as well. While Pfizer's drug requires a storage temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, Moderna's doses can be stored for up to six months at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

— Noah Higgins-Dunn

Where the stimulus talks stand in Congress

Unable to reach a combined Covid relief deal and government funding plan during the week, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a two-day funding bill on Friday to avert an immediate government shutdown and give lawmakers more time to iron out their differences.

The House will not meet again and vote until 1 p.m. Sunday at the earliest. Lawmakers have until 12:01 a.m. ET Monday morning to reach a deal, otherwise the government will shut down.

Twelve million Americans are currently set to lose expanded jobless benefits the day after Christmas if a relief deal is not passed. Billions of dollars are also needed to distribute vaccines and shore up the nation's health-care system.



The developing $900 billion Covid relief plan would include the following:

$300 in supplemental federal unemployment benefits

At least $300 billion of assistance for small businesses

$600 stimulus checks for most adults and $600 per child for at least two kids

The deal is also expected to include funding for vaccines, testing, schools, hospitals and transportation, though specific dollar figures haven't been released. It's also unclear what will happen to the federal eviction moratorium, rental assistance, and the student loan payment moratorium.



The $900 billion deal is not expected to include assistance for state and local governments or liability protections for businesses. Those issues have been major sources of contention between Republicans and Democrats, preventing a deal for months.

— Spencer Kimball