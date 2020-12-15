Covid Live Updates: U.S. Hospitalizations Top 110,000; Moderna's Covid Vaccine Gets Key FDA Staff Endorsement

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues across the U.S. Tuesday. The first shots of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, administered to health care workers, were met with applause and relief Monday. While the rollout is an encouraging new chapter in the country's fight against the coronavirus, it'll still be a few months until the general public can line up at a doctor's office or a neighborhood drugstore to get the shot. Health experts caution social distancing and masks are key to preventing viral spread in the meantime.

The U.S. is recording at least 215,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,300 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 72.99 million

Global deaths: At least 1.62 million

U.S. cases: More than 16.52 million

U.S. deaths: At least 300,494

Retailers facing a a make-or-break holiday season

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed a record number of consumers to shop online. Big-box retailers, such as Walmart and Target, have benefitted from the shift in spending while retailers found in shopping malls have suffered some of the greatest hardships, reports CNBC's Lauren Thomas.

More than $766 billion in sales is up for grabs this holiday season, as much as a 5.2% jump from 2019 levels, according to the National Retail Federation.

But even with this upbeat forecast, there have been more than three dozen retail bankruptcies this year, according to S&P Global — an 11-year high. And more than 8,400 store closures have been announced by retailers, according to Coresight Research.

"The worst is yet to come. The dust has not settled on this," Scott Stuart, CEO of the Turnaround Management Association, recently told CNBC in an interview. "You think Christmas is going to save retailers? Maybe it won't."

Warren Buffett urges Congress to extend relief for small businesses

Legendary investor Warren Buffett urged Congress to extend aid to small businesses as they continue to struggle through economic shutdowns used to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's an economic war," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick on "Squawk Box," speaking alongside Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon about helping small businesses. Specifically, Buffett asked lawmakers to extend the Paycheck Protection Program.

"I think the country owes it to the millions of small-business people … just renew the PPP and get us to the end of the tunnel," Buffett said. "When we went into World War II, a lot of industries were shut down; everything went to the defense production. Well, we've shut down a lot of people in this particular induced recession and others are prospering."

Congress has been in a stalemate for months in its negotiations for new government aid, putting pressure on businesses, particularly the smaller ones.

Moderna's vaccine is one step closer to an emergency use authorization

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, after a report by agency staff said the drug meets the necessary criteria.

The report, like the one issued for Pfizer's vaccine last week, is meant to brief an advisory panel of outside medical professionals, who vote whether to recommend that the agency authorize the vaccine for emergency use. The panel is scheduled to meet on Thursday, setting up a potential approval as early as Friday.

Moderna's vaccine was found in clinical trials to be 94% effective.

EU could approve Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Christmas

The European Union is targeting a Dec. 23 deadline for making a recommendation on Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine, Reuters reports. The drug has been approved and distributed in the U.K. and U.S.

An approval from the European Medicines Agency is required before the 27 EU states could begin vaccinations. The bloc includes some of the nations hit hardest by the virus, like France and Italy.

U.S. hospitalizations surpass 110,000

More than 110,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the U.S., the highest level yet, according to data from The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project.

The rapid rise of hospitalizations has strained health systems and overwhelmed health care workers, prompting stricter public safety measures in many places in an effort to slow the viral spread and restore ICU bed capacity.

The bleak benchmark for the nation's Covid-19 crisis comes at the same time as a nationwide vaccine rollout, with shots administered first to health care works.

