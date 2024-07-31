Money Report

Boeing taps former Collins Aerospace CEO Kelly Ortberg to replace Dave Calhoun

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Boeing has named Robert "Kelly" Ortberg to replace CEO Dave Calhoun.
  • Ortberg, 64, previously led major aerospace supplier Rockwell Collins, which later became Collins Aerospace and is now a unit of industry behemoth RTX.
  • Boeing announced in March that Calhoun would step down by year's end, part of a broader company shakeup following a door plug blowout in January.

Boeing has named Robert "Kelly" Ortberg to replace CEO Dave Calhoun, picking a longtime aerospace veteran as the company scrambles to regain its footing from safety and manufacturing crises. He'll start Aug. 8.

Ortberg, 64, previously led major aerospace supplier Rockwell Collins, which later became Collins Aerospace and is now a unit of industry behemoth RTX.

"The Board conducted a thorough and extensive search process over the last several months to select the next CEO of Boeing and Kelly has the right skills and experience to lead Boeing in its next chapter," Boeing's chairman Steven Mollenkopf said in a news release on Wednesday. "Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies."

Boeing announced in March that Calhoun would step down by year's end, part of a broader company shakeup that also included the departure of its then-chairman and the replacement of its head of commercial aircraft.

The changes came after a door plug blew out of a nearly new 737 Max 9, reigniting federal scrutiny over Boeing just as it was trying to move on from two fatal crashes of its best-selling plane.

The executive news Wednesday came alongside Boeing's second-quarter results, in which the manufacturer reported wider-than-expected losses and revenue that was down 15% year over year.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

