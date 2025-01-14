Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Biden opens federal land for AI data centers, sets rules for developers

By CJ Haddad,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the State Department in Washington, U.S. Jan. 13, 2025. 
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • President Biden issued a new executive order to speed the construction of artificial intelligence data centers and bolster national security.
  • The move empowers the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy to lease federal sites to build out data centers with clean energy resources.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday aimed at speeding domestic construction of artificial intelligence infrastructure and shoring up the national security risk involved in the technology.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The move empowers the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy to lease federal sites for gigawatt-scale AI data centers.

"AI is poised to have large effects across our economy, including in health care, transportation, education, and beyond, and it is too important to be offshored," the White House said in a release.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The order also issued guidelines for AI developers using the sites to not only build, operate and maintain the leased centers at full cost, but also to deliver clean energy resources to match their capacity needs to prevent increases in electricity costs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us