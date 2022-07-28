Money Report

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Following Wall Street Rally

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific traded higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street.
  • U.S. stocks advanced overnight despite the latest GDP report showing a second-straight quarter of contraction.
  • Thailand's market is closed for a holiday Friday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street. That followed a negative U.S. gross domestic product report, which suggests the Fed would be less aggressive in its tightening cycle.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.27% while the Topix index was about flat.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.56%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.4%.

Singapore's United Overseas Bank reported net profit of 1.1 billion Singapore dollars ($797 million) for the second quarter, up 11% from a year ago.

"Net interest income grew 18% year on year led by strong margin improvement and healthy loan growth,'" the company said in a statement.

U.S. moves

Major U.S. indexes rallied at least 1% each overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 332.04 points, or 1%, to 32,529.63. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% to 4,072.43, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1.1% to 12,162.59.

U.S. futures rose further after tech companies like Apple and Amazon reported strong earnings.

Those moves came despite the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reporting GDP fell 0.9% at an annualized pace for the April-to-June quarter, according to the advance estimate. GDP slipped 1.6% in the first quarter of the year.

While that is the second-straight negative GDP report, official declarations on whether the U.S. is in a recession come from the National Bureau of Economic Research. That determination could take months or even longer.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 106.214.

The Japanese yen traded at 134.41 per dollar, strengthening from earlier in the week. The Australian dollar is trying to reach the $0.7 level and was last at $0.6998.

This article tagged under:

