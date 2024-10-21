Money Report

10-year Treasury yield rises above 4.11% as investors monitor Fed speeches

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on Oct. 8, 2024.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4.11% on Monday as investors awaited a flurry of speeches from Federal Reserve policymakers.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose about 4 basis points to 4.112%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up about 2 basis points to 3.979%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

On a day without any major economic data releases, market participants are likely to scrutinize comments from officials at the U.S. central bank.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are all expected to deliver remarks on Monday as investors await clues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week that future interest rate cuts will be less aggressive than September's jumbo rate cut, expressing some concern that the U.S. economy may still be running at a hotter-than-desired pace.

"While we do not want to overreact to this data or look through it, I view the totality of the data as saying monetary policy should proceed with more caution on the pace of rate cuts than was needed at the September meeting," Waller said on Oct. 14, citing recent reports on employment, inflation, gross domestic product and income.

The Federal Open Market Committee took the unusual step last month of lowering its baseline interest rate by a half percentage point, or 50 basis points, to a target range of 4.75% to 5%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

