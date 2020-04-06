Bethesda Teen Finds Her Calling Helping Medics with Response to COVID-19

One teenager in Bethesda knew she needed to help out when the coronavirus pandemic started to get worse in her area.

For Eve Hill that meant volunteering with her local rescue squad. She has been working with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad for a year and a half, and her help is needed now more than ever.

“Personally, I can't imagine not working at this time. I can't imagine not giving my skills,” Hill said.

She wanted a more hands-on helping experience than her previous hospital internship. Hill is balancing her time volunteering with finishing her senior year of high school, which is now solely online.

"There's a couple of shifts when I did my remote learning in the station, which is kind of a whole new experience for my teachers and for me, but we’re making it work,” Hill said.

One of the firefighter and EMTs with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Sqaud John Bentivoglio said Hill is setting the bar high for the rest of the squad.

“Eve's an inspiration for us, her energy her passion for this is really inspiring for us."

Hill's dedication is needed in special times such as these.

"I think my parents would be totally happy if I stopped doing thi,s but for me there's not even a doubt in my mind I couldn't step back from this," Hill said.

After her senior year she wants to study pre-med and continue her work as an EMT. For Hill, helping people is indeed a life’s calling.