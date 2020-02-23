Local
Alzheimer's disease

B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru Dead at 70 After Battling Early Onset Alzheimer’s

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Wendell Teodoro/WireImage

B. Smith, model-turned-lifestyle guru and restaurant owner died at 70 after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Smith, whose full name was Barbara Elaine Smith, passed away at her home in New York, her husband Dan Gasby announced Sunday in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith,” Gasby wrote. “Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time.” 

Smith sat down with NBC4's Barbara Harrison back in 2016 and opened up about her diagnosis.

"I'm a fighter. I am who I am, and have been for a long time," she told Harrison in the interview with she and her husband.

