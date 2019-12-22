Virginia

63-Vehicle Pileup Leaves More Than 30 Injured in Virginia

By Associated Press

Dozens of cars were involved in a major pileup on a major interstate in Virginia.
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Dozens of cars were involved in a major pileup on a major interstate in Virginia.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police in Virginia say a 63-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County has left some people with critical injuries.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 has been shut down as state troopers investigate.

Thirty-five people were transported with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, according to police.

Dozens of cars were involved in a major pileup on a major interstate in Virginia.
Virginia State Police

The York County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Local

Doug Kammerer 7 hours ago

The Biggest Weather Events of the Decade in the DC Area

Prince George's Co. 16 hours ago

Man Killed Outside Convenience Store in Prince George’s

State police tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiacrashTRAFFICYork Countycar pileup
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us