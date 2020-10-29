Photos: Protesters Clash with DC Police Over Karon Hylton-Brown's Death

Protests have erupted in D.C. Tuesday and Wednesday night over the death of a man who was fatally injured in a scooter crash after police tried to pull him over.

Karon Hylton-Brown, 20, died Monday, three days after the scooter crash in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Hylton-Brown’s family, who blame the fatal scooter crash on officers, are demanding answers.

D.C. police are expected to release video showing the attempted traffic stop and speak on Hylton Brown's death at a press conference Thursday.

Photos of the protests show police officers standing guard outside the 4th District Police Station and deploying OC spray and munitions into crowds.

Some protesters could be seen picking up rocks and throwing them at MPD cruisers, and smashing storefront windows, officials say.