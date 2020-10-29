Photos: Protesters Clash with DC Police Over Karon Hylton-Brown's Death

By Anisa Holmes

Protests have erupted in D.C. Tuesday and Wednesday night over the death of a man who was fatally injured in a scooter crash after police tried to pull him over.

Karon Hylton-Brown, 20, died Monday, three days after the scooter crash in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Hylton-Brown’s family, who blame the fatal scooter crash on officers, are demanding answers.

D.C. police are expected to release video showing the attempted traffic stop and speak on Hylton Brown's death at a press conference Thursday.

Photos of the protests show police officers standing guard outside the 4th District Police Station and deploying OC spray and munitions into crowds.

Some protesters could be seen picking up rocks and throwing them at MPD cruisers, and smashing storefront windows, officials say.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Protesters raise there hands as police clear the area outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Protesters gather as police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: A medic attends to a man outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: A demonstrator confronts police officers as they stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during a protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during a protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: Demonstrators gather outside the 4th District Police Station during a protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during a protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during a protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hylton, 20, succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. Family members accused the police of causing the crash. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

