Another Heated Protest Erupts Outside DC Police Station After Man's Fatal Scooter Crash

A heated protest erupted outside a D.C. police station for the second consecutive night as the family of a man who died after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter blames police for causing his death.

Karon Hylton-Brown, 20, died Monday, three days after the crash in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Wednesday night's protest began at a vigil at Kennedy and 7th streets in Northwest, where the fatal collision took place.

Hylton-Brown's mother, Karen Hylton, demanded to talk to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Protesters then marched several blocks to the 4th District police station on Georgia Avenue NW, chanting "Justice for Karon."

“You chased my son down like a dog," Hylton said. "You hunted him like a deer.”

Hylton, other family members and community members also gathered to protest outside the 4th District Tuesday night. Hylton demanded to be let into the station and said she wanted to see the officer who she said "killed her son."

"I miss my baby. That's my baby. You understand?" she said later that night.

The protest Tuesday night turned volatile when a group surrounded the front door of the station and a man picked up a metal trash can and started smashing the 10-foot-high safety glass windows. Four windows shattered, according to police.

BREAKING: protestors gathered to protest death of Karon Hylton, who was in a fatal collision after police say they tried to stop him for not wearing helmet Sat. His mother was standing outside 4D, demanding to be let in when someone used trash can to smash windows @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/p83q0tJqTu — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 27, 2020

Some people could be seen picking up rocks and throwing them at MPD cruisers, prompting dozens more police cars to pour into the area. Six MPD vehicles were damaged and six officers were injured, a statement from police said. The extent of the officers injuries is unclear.

After that, according to the spokesperson, "The group dispersed from the Fourth District station and proceeded southbound on Georgia Avenue where they set fires, smashed storefront windows, and pulled bricks from sidewalks to be used as projectiles. In an effort to stop these individuals, MPD deployed munitions and OC spray."

One person was arrested, and charged with destruction of property/resisting arrest for "riotous behavior" inside the Wal-Mart on Georgia Avenue NW, police said.

Anger boiled over in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night over the death of a man killed in an electric scooter crash. The victim's mother says she believes police are to blame.

At one point, dozens of people could be seen in a standoff with a line of police officers in front of the station. Police formed a perimeter around the station and closed roads. By Wednesday morning, the area was mostly quiet.

"The things that happened didn't have to happen. You know, he was targeted. All this — we wouldn't have to be out here. You know, if the guy would've just left my son alone, all this wouldn't have happened," Hylton said.

“Show us the video!” Friends and family of #KaronHylton gather outside @DCPoliceDept 4D station to protest his death Sat. in NW. He was riding a scooter & crashed after police say officers tried to stop him for not wearing helmet @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Ut5qN4QegP — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 27, 2020

DC Police set up a perimeter near the 4D Police Station on the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue. A police helicopter surveys the area.

Protest Erupted Outside the Station After Man Dies in Scooter Crash.

Tonight at 11 @nbcwashington.https://t.co/fHi47jqKfx pic.twitter.com/iPYTxOimaN — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) October 28, 2020

Hylton-Brown died the day his daughter turned three months old, said Amaala Jones-Bey, his girlfriend and the infant's mother.

MPD says officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 10:10 p.m. Friday after they saw Hylton-Brown riding a Revel electric scooter on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW without a helmet. They say Hylton-Brown went through an alley and "collided" with a car in the 700 block of Kennedy Street.

Officers performed first aid on Hylton-Brown and medics took him to a hospital, where he died Monday.

Hylton-Brown’s family and girlfriend say police are responsible for the crash. They want more information and want to see body camera footage.

D.C. police say they are working with the family and the Department of Behavioral Health in regards to the release of any footage.

“We are engaged directly with the next of kin about their ability to view the body-worn camera footage. We are coordinating with the Department of Behavioral Health to provide the family with the space and trauma-informed support they need to view the body-worn camera footage," Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice Roger Mitchell said in an emailed statement.

D.C. police classified Hylton-Brown's death as a traffic fatality. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police. Tips may be left anonymously.

Revel CEO Frank Reig said in a statement Tuesday, "Our sympathies are with Mr. Hylton's family. As this incident is under investigation, we're awaiting more details at this time."

Shared black-and-blue Revel electric scooters, also known as mopeds, hit D.C. streets in August 2019. Riders must wear helmets and answer a 21-question safety quiz in which they have to get a perfect score, NBC New York reported. The vehicles can travel up to 30 mph.

Revel shut down in New York City this summer after three riders were killed in separate crashes. The company relaunched and a fourth person was recently killed after she was hit by someone riding one of the electric scooters.

