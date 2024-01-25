DC teacher accused of exposing himself in apartment complex

The D.C. public school system has placed one of its elementary school teachers on leave and is investigating after disturbing allegations were made by his apartment complex concerning incidents of him exposing himself to people inside the complex and online.

This teacher has not been criminally charged, nor is he accused of inappropriate behavior with children, so News4 is not naming him. But according to a statement released to parents at Houston Elementary School in Northeast D.C., the teacher is now on leave and this is under investigation.

The News4 I-Team obtained two letters that were sent to this teacher on behalf of attorneys representing the D.C. apartment complex where he lives.

In those letters, Bozzuto Management accused him of recording lewd acts in public spaces within the apartment building, including the gym, and then uploading them to his social media. The letters went on to say that the videos show him walking nude in common areas, exercising nude in the building's gym in front of other tenants, and masturbating in the gym.

They called all of this a violation of his lease agreement. In the letter, the complex banned him from public spaces within his building. In another letter, the management company informed him of their intention to file a lawsuit and begin eviction proceedings. The attorney who sent those letters confirmed them to News4.

These allegations do not involve children, the vice principal of Houston Elementary told parents in a letter from the school. The vice principal's letter said the staff member is out of the building on leave and will not report while this matter is under review.

The News4 I-Team was able to confirm that this teacher joined DCPS in 2000.