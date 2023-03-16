White House Easter Egg Roll Lottery Opens Thursday

Another sign of spring has sprouted in Washington, D.C.

The ticket lottery for this year's White House Easter Egg Roll opens at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The annual Easter event will be back on the South Lawn on Monday, April 10.

Tickets for the Easter Egg Roll are free, but there’s a process to get them.

First, hopeful visitors must enter an online lottery on this page. The lottery will be open until Thursday, March 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

Lottery winners will get an email on Monday, March 27.

The Easter Egg Roll tradition dates back to 1878. After Congress passed a law forbidding Capitol grounds from being used as a playground, then-President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to roll Easter eggs outside the White House.

