Washington Auto Show returns with a look at the newest cars

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is back with a look at the latest in car design and innovation.

The show is on display at the Washington Convention Center through Jan. 28, with over 100 vehicles from dozens of brands on display.

"We are thrilled to present the 2024 show, where innovation meets excitement," John O'Donnell, the Auto Show’s president, said in a statement. "From family-friendly attractions to groundbreaking technologies, this year's show is a celebration of the automotive industry's continued evolution and our desire to share the excitement with friends of all ages."

Visitors can expect hands-on experiences including the Hyundai test track, Nissan EV track and a Tesla outdoor ride ‘n’ drive.

Hyundai is back with their Indoor Test Track January 19-28. See you at the Walter E Washington Convention Center! pic.twitter.com/2DhlDHA6vO — Washington, D.C. Auto Show (@WashAutoShow) January 5, 2024

Offerings for kids include interactive driving simulators and bounce houses.

Go here for a full rundown of which car brands are there and when you can attend.

