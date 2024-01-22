Avril Lavigne's 2024 tour coming to the DC area

Hey, hey, you, you, want to see Avril Lavigne in concert?

For fans in the Washington, D.C. area, it is anything but complicated.

Lavigne’s Greatest Hits Tour is coming to Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., but presales start as early as Wednesday.

Avril Lavigne is set to tour Northern America alongside other two other early aughts pop punk heavyweights, All Time Low and Simple Plan, plus Royal and The Serpent and girlfriends.

