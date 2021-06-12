Megan McGrath’s strawberry cream cheese pie is perfect for Father’s Day — or any day during strawberry season.

It combines all the best parts of pie, cheesecake and strawberries for a creamy, fresh dessert.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie Recipe

Pie Ingredients

3 cups whole, fresh strawberries, rinsed and tops removed

2 packages cream cheese, softened

1 rolled-out pie crust

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup cream or half and half

1 cup strawberry glaze (see below)

Strawberry Glaze

10 large strawberries, puréed (You want 1 cup purée when done)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons corn starch

3/4 cup water

Rinse about 3 cups of fresh strawberries. Cut off the leafy tops and set aside.

For the crust, roll out a ready-made pie crust and place it in a 9-inch pie pan. Tuck under the excess dough for a thicker edge and then crimp into a pretty pattern. With a fork, pierce holes into the bottom and sides. Bake at 350 until golden brown and let cool.

For the cheese filling, combine softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and half and half or cream in a bowl. Use a mixer to whip the ingredients together until smooth.

Spread the cream cheese mixture into the bottom of the cooked pie crust.

Next comes the strawberry glaze! Use a food processor or blender to purée 10 or so large strawberries. You want to end up with a cup of strawberry purée.

In a saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch. Stir in water and the strawberry purée. Bring to a boil and when it thickens — about 3 minutes — take the glaze off the heat and let it cool slightly for about 10 minutes.

While you’re waiting for the glaze to cool, start assembling the pie. Begin by placing the biggest, prettiest strawberry in the middle of the crust on top of the cream cheese layer. Add the rest of the strawberries in a circular pattern until the crust is filled.

To finish, use a ladle or spoon to pour on the glaze, filling in all those nooks and crannies.

You can follow Megan McGrath on Facebook for more great recipes.