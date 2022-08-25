The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Before August Ends

August is coming to a close and back-to-school season is here, so it's a great time to satisfy your inner (or outer) nerd. And many events will deliver that opportunity this weekend in the D.C. area.

Hear ye, hear ye: the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens on Saturday. Between the jousting tournaments, giant turkey legs, impassioned performances and costumed revelers, it's always a delightful time in Revel Grove near Annapolis. Bonus: Kids under 15 can get in free with an adult who buys a ticket.

If dressing up for Halloween is your thing, the ren fair and Fairfax Comic Con are great places to show off your costume skills.

Novice astronomers will feel gravity’s pull toward Webb Telescope Night at the Gaithersburg Community Museum.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And our fellow news junkies will probably know all the answers when NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” news quiz show comes to Wolf Trap on Thursday and Friday.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

It’s also a big weekend for Clear the Shelters, NBC4 and Telemundo 44's annual campaign to help animals in need! Groups including the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Fairfax County Animal Shelter will open their doors Saturday and waive adoption fees to help all kinds of pets find a loving home.

As summer travel winds down, head over to meet your new furry friend. Here's a map of participating shelters.

Can you believe that Labor Day weekend is almost here? Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter and on Wednesday we'll show you how to send off summer memorably with live music, food festivals and more fun things to do with your friends and family. Thanks for subscribing here.

Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

Free Pick

Books & Boards

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shaw Skatepark (1530 11th St NW, Washington, D.C.)

Bring the kids to meet author and skateboarder Yuri Cruz, watch skateboarding demos — plus grab a free slice of pizza and scoop of ice cream. Your family can also learn about opportunities for volunteering from the host, Reading Partners DC.

DCBX14 Latin Music & Dance Festival

Through Sunday

Turn up the beat for a weekend of dance and music spaning styles and genres from across Latin America. The schedule includes more than 200 performances, workshops, concerts, rooftop parties, lessons for all levels and more. Tickets to individual events and workshops start at $60.

8th Annual Ubiquitous Women's Expo

Friday to Sunday

Washington Convention Center

The Ubiquitous Women's Expo organizers say it's "the largest event in the DMV area dedicated to empowering, uplifting and inspiring multicultural women." Expect a weekend of entertainment, workshops and opportunities to purchase goods from and connect with unique vendors.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Maryland Renaissance Festival

1821 Crownsville Rd, Annapolis, Maryland

Weekends through Oct. 23

The jousting tournament is a must-see, or eat all types of food on a stick.

The festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 23, plus Labor Day Monday. To celebrate opening weekend on Aug. 27-28, kids under 15 can get in for free.

Maryland State Fair

Maryland State Fairgrounds

The Maryland State Fair will run Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5 and Sept. 8-11 in Lutherville-Timonium. Here's our full guide.

Free Pick

Webb Telescope Weekend

Gaithersburg Community Museum

Saturday, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

NASA’s Caitlin Ahrens will visit the Gaithersburg Community Museum to discuss how the James Webb Space Telescope is changing astronomy and our understanding of the cosmos. There will be a screening of the documentary “Hunt for Planet B.” The whole family can join skywatching, hands-on activities (including making galactic slime!) and telescope viewing. The event is aimed at people age 6 and up. It’s free, but register in advance. Details.

Free Pick

Fairwood Music Festival

Saturday, 1-6 p.m.

Fairwood Park, Bowie, Maryland

Pack a picnic and head down to Fairwood Park in Bowie, Maryland, on Saturday for a day of live music featuring local bands DC Fusion, Elyscia, Kevin Jackson and The Exclusives.

Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Fairfax Comic Con Mini-Con

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dulles Expo Center

Show off your best sci-fi or superhero vogue face, meet celebrity guests and authors and take a selfie with a model DeLorean at the Dulles Expo Center. Anyone can sign up to join the cosplay competition — there are categories for adults, kids and groups. Tickets start at $12. Kids 10 and under can go for free.

Free Pick

Around The World Cultural Food Festival

Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oronco Bay Park, Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

Bring your kids and pets, plus a picnic blanket or chairs, out for a day of cultural performances from 11 countries and food from more than a dozen cultures. Organizers say there will be moon bounces, henna artists, yard games and more entertainment. Admission is free.

Wine & Food Festival – NOVA

Saturday, VIP noon to 6 p.m., GA 1-6 p.m.

Bull Run Special Events Center, Centreville, Virginia

Sip unlimited wine samples, enjoy performances and be merry at the Bull Run Events Center. Tickets start at $42 for general admission and $75 for VIP.

Carpenter’s Cook-Off Pop-Up

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

201 N. Union Street, Alexandria, Virginia

Sample food from local restaurants, dance along to live music and join silent auctions plus raffles with the whole family. The event benefits Carpenter’s Shelter, which supports people experiencing homelessness in Alexandria. Tickets cost $50 for adults and $20 for children if you purchase in advance.

Follow The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram to stay in the loop about things to do in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.