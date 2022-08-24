Maryland State Fair to Host 3 Weekends of Funnel Cakes, Rides and Farm Animals

Get ready to chow down on funnel cakes, meet farm animals and take a spin on carnival rides.

The 2022 Maryland State Fair will be held over three weekends: Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5 (Labor Day weekend) and Sept. 8-11.

The fair will be held at the Maryland State Fair and Timonium Fairgrounds in the Timonium-Lutherville area. That’s about a one-hour, 10-minute drive from downtown Washington, D.C.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. each Thursday of the fair. The fair hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday (Sept. 5).

There will be a Kiddie Land with rides for younger children and Deggeller Attractions midway for thrill-seekers.

Here’s a map of the fair so you can start planning your trip.

How Much do Maryland State Fair Tickets and Rides Cost?

You can already buy tickets to the Maryland State Fair on their website. Admission starts at $10 for adults 12-61, $8 for adults 62 and older and $5 for children 6-11.

Carnival rides will be semi-cashless. You can purchase a wristband and load it with credits (most rides will be $3-10, according to the website).

If you want to spend all day on the rides, you can get an unlimited ride wristband for $32-38.

The Maryland State Fair also offers family ticket packs that include admission and ride wristbands. Here’s more information.

Do you volunteer your time for a good cause? The governor's office will offer you a discount on admission ($9 off) and ride wristbands ($10 off) on Sunday, Aug. 28. Email gosv.md@maryland.gov to request a discount flyer that you can print and bring to the fairgrounds.

What Are the Maryland State Fair Schedule and Things to Do?

The Maryland State Fair will feature classic fair activities including 4-H competitions, a truck show, exhibitions, pig races, carnival rides and more. Here’s the full events calendar.

A few novel activities include the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, the Agricadabra Magic Show and the College Day Races, where students can get a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

There will be several big-name concerts during the final weekend.

Nelly, Sept. 9 ($60-70)

Niko Moon & Lauren Alaina, Sept. 10 ($40-60)

Styx, Sept. 11 ($55-75)

What About Fairs in Virginia?

If you live in Northern Virginia, you can still get in on the fair fun without driving to Timonium.

The Chesterfield County Fair will run Aug. 26 to Sept. 3.

The Virginia State Fair is scheduled for Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in Doswell, Virginia (north of Richmond).