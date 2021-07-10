From a Bob Ross-themed sunflower maze in Maryland to Smithsonian museums that have reopened, there’s lots to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

Saturday will be lovely, then Sunday will be more humid with afternoon storm chances. Here's the Storm Team4 day-by-day forecast.

Goldpetal Farms has a sunflower maze in Chaptico, Maryland, that’s shaped like Bob Ross. Try to find your way through, and remember: any wrong turn is just a happy accident. Admission is $15 for those aged 7 and up. Here’s more information.

For Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fans, check out the Grappling Industries tournament at the Frederick Indoor Sports Center in Frederick, Maryland. It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Spectators can enter for $15.

The Lotus and Water Lily Festival is underway at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. Join events including dance and painting classes, or just check out the beautiful blooms. Here's more information.

If you didn’t get your fill of fireworks last weekend, check out Alexandria, Virginia’s, birthday celebration. The town is turning 272 and will celebrate with fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday. Here are viewing locations.

Petworth’s Summer Music Saturdays kicks off this weekend; head to the 800 block of Upshur Street from 5-7 p.m.

Hungry?

Check out our latest Food Fare selection, Cane, which serves Caribbean-influenced cuisine on H Street.

EpiQ Food Hall is open in Woodbridge, offering 14 different cuisines and live music on weekend evenings.

Or, try Mom’s Authentic Crab Cakes at home.

Smithsonian museums are among the best things to do in D.C. when it rains.

Free timed-entry passes are required for National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Smithsonian American Art Museum, National Museum of American History, National Museum of the American Indian, National Zoo, the National Portrait Gallery and Renwick Gallery.

Mosiac Skateland, a retro-style roller rink, is open. Skate rentals are available and you can buy tickets online. It runs through Sept. 12.