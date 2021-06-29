EpiQ Food Hall Opens in Woodbridge Offering 14 Different Cuisines

Food halls are exploding in popularity and now Prince William County residents are getting one with authentic fish and chips, BBQ, colorful ice cream treats and more.

EpiQ Food Hall opened this month at 14067 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The two-story space lets visitors sample 14 different cuisines including a pho, tacos, Jamaican jerk chicken and Southern-themed dishes. There’s also a full bar, a bakery and a soft serve ice cream stand.

Chef Anthony Robinson was operating his eatery London Chippy's out of a food truck — often serving firehouses in Maryland — and has business has been good at EpiQ.

“I’ve been waiting for this. Twenty-five years of my life,” Robinson said.

EpiQ Food Hall opens at 11 a.m. and stays open through dinner. Here’s more information.