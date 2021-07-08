Mom's Authentic Maryland Crab Cake Recipe

Like any good Maryland native, News4’s Megan McGrath knows her way around a crab cake.

Here’s her mom Mary Ellen’s authentic recipe for Maryland crab cakes.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The key step? Lightly whipping egg whites until they start to peak.

Mom’s Crab Cakes

1 lb of fresh crab meat, jumbo lump, or backfin

Breadcrumbs made from 2 slices of day-old bread

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

2 generous tablespoons quality mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Salt

Pepper

2 egg whites, beaten

Using a long dish or cookie sheet, gently combine a pound of crab meat with bread crumbs made from two slices of day-old bread.

Add 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley and salt and pepper. Use your hands to gently mix them together. You don’t want to break up the lumps of crab!

In a bowl, mix together a teaspoon of yellow mustard, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, and the juice of half a lemon

In another bowl, beat two egg whites until they just hold a peak but are not stiff. Gently fold the mayonnaise mixture into the egg whites. Don’t stir or you will deflate the whites.

Fold the egg mixture into the crab using your hands and form it into cakes. Sauté until golden brown.