If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck.

While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.

And if you're in Alexandria, there's more good news about cheap eats: Alexandria Restaurant Week began Friday and continues through Sunday.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Keep reading for the full list of deal extensions to check out.

Extended Restaurant Week Deals in DC

All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

In the mood for pizza? This Italian-American destination for artisanal pizzas, antipasti and wine extended its Restaurant Week menu through Sunday, Jan. 29. The $40 three-course meal offers an antipasti selection of crispy fried mozzarella, fried Brussels sprouts and more. Then choose from a list of nine pizzas — the Sedgewick pie with whipped ricotta and honey sounds pretty good to us. Conclude your evening with a chocolate chip cookie with vanilla gelato or a chocolate Nutella brownie. All-Purpose is a Restaurant Week pick from News4's resident foodie Eun Yang.

Alta Strada

This Michael Schlow neighborhood Italian joint is extending its dinner menu deals through Sunday in both their D.C. and Mosaic locations. The $40 prix fixe menu features a three-course meal selection beginning with antipasti like Nonna's Classic Meatballs or shrimp scampi bruschetta. For your second course, choose from house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas and a number of classic Italian entrées. Finish off your meal with sweets like tiramisu, cannoli and gelato by pastry chef Alex Levin.

Bar Ivy (Arlington)

Stop by this laid-back, west coast-inspired dining room for their first Restaurant Week dinner menu. The Jonathan Till and Nathan Beauchamp eatery’s $40 prix fixe menu includes starters like blue crab Rangoon or golden beet hummus and main dinner entrées such as a wagyu pot roast or a half chicken with honey parsnip and Swiss chard. Have a sweet tooth? Choose from the chocolate mousse cake or apple streusel cake— there’s no wrong decision. The Restaurant Week menu will end on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Dirty Habit

Inside Penn Quarter’s Kimpton Monaco hotel, this new American restaurant by chef Edgar Escalante is known for its array of Latin-inspired dishes. Dirty Habit is extending both its lunch ($25) and dinner ($55) menus through Sunday, Jan. 29. For lunch, enjoy specials like the chicken karaage sandwich with house-fermented hot sauce or churros with dipping sauce. For dinner, indulge in the braised short rib made with a smoked sweet plantain puree or the pan-roasted Atlantic salmon with a spicy chorizo crumble. Our mouths are watering just at the sound of it.

Dovetail

If you’re looking for a brunch deal, the most affordable Restaurant Week option, you have to check out this Viceroy Hotel restaurant located in Logan Circle. At $25, the three-course menu offers starters such as hushpuppies, deviled kimchi eggs or a buttered biscuit. For your main course, we recommend trying the Dovetail burger or the sweet potato-quinoa pancakes. Finish off with a yogurt parfait or peach and blueberry cobbler. Dovetail also extended its $55 dinner menu which includes new American delights like sea scallops, veal with porcini, Yukon potatoes and marsala wine, or desserts like the matcha tiramisu.

Restaurant Week is finally here, and there are ways to try new restaurants and new meals on a budget. News4's Tommy McFly reports.

The Henri

Enjoy this French-Belgian bistro by Chef Frederik de Pue in downtown D.C. for their lunch and dinner specials extended until Saturday, Jan. 28. Lunch ($25) includes options of grilled oysters, tartiflette (potato gratin, raclette cheese, smoked trout) and a creamy chocolate bar. Dinner ($55) includes appetizers like oysters or grilled squid. For mains, the beef carbonnade (Belgian beef stew, dark beer, mushrooms, bacon, mashed potatoes) is calling our name. End your evening with a cheese board featuring a trio of local Amish cheeses, grilled rustic bread and apple-hibiscus butter.

Joselito Casa de Comidas

This intimate Capitol Hill spot offers Restaurant Week specials for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) until Sunday, Jan. 29. The brunch menu offers options like soup-truffled cauliflower, Spanish fisherman’s rice stew or toasted bread with poached eggs and duck rillettes. The lunch and dinner menus have more options with a choice of two or three tapas and a dessert such as torrijas caseras (Andalusian-style bread pudding). Yum!

Michele’s

This upscale dining experience by Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker showcases a new American dinner menu with a French flair inside the Eaton Hotel. The Restaurant Week menu ($55) features a first course with options like roasted oysters or Thai beef carpaccio. For dinner, we would try the vegetable étouffée (buttered gold rice, crispy okra, New Orleans spice). Dessert options include vanilla cheesecake and warm chocolate cake, a decision that seems impossible.

Nama Ko

This Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar by Michael Schlow on 14th Street is a new Restaurant Week spot with limited surcharges. Indulge in the three-course menu ($55) in this moody dining room, choosing a first course like crispy shrimp tempura or steamed edamame. Choose from nigiri, sashimi, pork dumplings or duck bao buns for your second course. Third-course options include seared red snapper or crispy chicken karaage. For dessert, try pastry chef Alex Levin's yuzu crème brulée or miso-honey black truffle. This menu runs until Saturday, Jan. 28.

Nama Sushi Bar

Mount Vernon Triangle houses Michael Shlow’s original D.C. sushi restaurant in a contemporary setting. The eatery extended its Restaurant Week dinner menu ($40) until Sunday, Jan. 29. The three-course menu offers a soup or salad and an entrée of nigiri, sashimi and assorted rolls. Finish off with a matcha tiramisu or coconut sorbet for dessert.

Ser

If you like wine, you’ll love the $25 wine pairing option for these Spanish Restaurant Week lunch ($25) and dinner ($40) menus. Sipping a glass of Mar de Viñas 2021 alongside your first course, the cazón en adobo (fried marinated shark, capers alioli), sounds delicious. The second course offers options like duck confit or grilled salmon. For dessert, try the caramelized rice pudding. This menu will end on Sunday, Jan. 29.

See more coverage of Restaurant Week here.