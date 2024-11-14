Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Talent is on display in the DMV this weekend with some dynamic stage productions including The Second City improv show “Dance Like There’s Black People Watching.” It’s also Gifted Week founded by Wale, and we’re stoked for Umbrella Art Fair – which is not your granny’s gallery show – at Union Market.

But if a walk in nature is more what the doctor ordered, Sunday is National Take a Hike Day.

Four things to know about the weekend

4 fantastic stage shows to see right now

It’s getting cold, which means we’re looking for cozy, indoor activities.

Whether you want to sing along to some classics, laugh or catch a drama, D.C.’s theater scene is bursting with good things right now.

Pro tip: Looking for discounted tickets? TodayTix has solid deals, and we have more advice here.

“SIX”

Through Dec. 1, National Theatre, $119+

🔗 Tickets

The wives of Henry VIII sing their stories in a pop revue show with fun, history and a little escapism at the National Theatre. Last time “SIX” came to D.C., we got a look at the Tony Award-winning costumes.

“The Other Americans”

Through Nov. 24, Arena Stage, $59+

🔗 Tickets

In a new show, Hollywood star and comedian John Leguizamo addresses the racism and hateful rhetoric Latinos can face. He wrote the drama appearing at Arena Stage. “We Latin people are intellectual, are incredibly capable, are talented, are brilliant. That’s what I want [the audience] to walk away with,” he told Erika Gonzalez. “When you do a drama like this about a small family in Long Island, you say that our lives are valuable.”

“Dance Like There’s Black People Watching”

Through Dec. 22, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Northwest, $64+

🔗 Tickets

This sketch and improv show by Chicago’s Second City is for and about the District. Though it’s only about 15% politics, the show had two endings until opening night (the day after the election!). Shout out to Howard senior and cast member Julius Shanks performing at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre.

“Disney’s Frozen”

Through Jan. 5, Olney Theatre Center, $36+

🔗 Tickets

If you or your kid can’t let it go, relive the Disney epic right in Montgomery County. DC Theater Arts says the weather-creating technology “threatens to steal the show, but a young, talented cast — many of whom are from the DMV — demands equal billing.”

More weekend highlights

Free pick

Umbrella Art Fair

Fri. to Sun., Dock 5 at Union Market, RSVP required

🔗 Details

More than 100 artists are displaying their work in a sprawling gallery at Union Market, from local Scene Setters to global creatives. Get ready for an eclectic blend of styles, perspectives and types of show-stopping art.

Come to peruse galleries and stay for panel chats, workshops and a walking mural tour around Union Market. Here’s the schedule.

It’s open noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Washington Spirit in the playoffs

Sat., noon, Audi Field, $47+

🔗 Details

The Washington Spirit is back in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs for the first time since winning the championship in 2021.

After a come-from-behind win last weekend, they’re moving on to the semifinals. The Spirit will face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday.

The game is sold out, but verified resale tickets are available.

Keep an eye on Spirit’s blog for more information about pre- and post-game fan parties!

Concerts this weekend

Tokyo Police Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Howard Theatre, $35-$55

After just shy of two decades, the Canadian indie rockers are saying farewell, making the Music Snob incredibly nostalgic for the ‘00s. They’re bringing countrymates (and era-mates, at that) Born Ruffians along as a toe-tapping opener. Details.

Pig Destroyer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Cat, $30 (advance)/$35 (day of)

Alexandria’s grindcore legends celebrate the 20-year re-release of “Terrifyer.” A vicious blend of thrash, doom and hardcore punk. Details.

Ed Shrader’s Music Beat, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Wild duo from Baltimore’s Wham City scene is rooted in punk but has expanded its sound over the years to include synth-rock and relentless, infectious rhythms. Details.

Lupe Fiasco, 7 p.m. Saturday, Howard Theatre, $45

The Chicago rapper’s latest LP, “Samurai,” ranks among his best with jazz grooves and signature slick vocals. Details.

Slowdive, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $45-$75

From the Mount Rushmore of shoegaze, the band reunited a decade ago and picked things up right where they left them in the ‘90s on the quieter, ambient side of the genre. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

The Shape of Power: Stories of Race and American Sculpture: Open into September 2025, Smithsonian American Art Museum, free

Gifted Week in honor of Wale Day: Through Nov. 17, various events in the D.C. area

Poetry reading and book release party: "Lilith" by Carlota Roby: Fri., 7 p.m., Lost City Books, free

Umbrella Art Fair: Fri. to Sun., Dock 5 at Union Market, free but RSVP required

Comedy: Julie Kim: Fri. to Sat., DC Improv, $22

Comedy: Tinder Live with Lane Moore: Fri., doors at 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, $35

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC in semifinals: Sat., noon, Audi Field, $21+

Meet the Makers Food and Beverage Expo: Sat., 3-6 p.m., Union Kitchen Eckington (1625 Eckington Place NE), $17.50-$31

Sounds of US: An Immersive New Music Festival: Sat., The Kennedy Center, free programming on the REACH, main stage tickets cost $20

Last chance: Twilight Zone: Hidden Wonders of the Ocean at ARTECHOUSE: Through Nov. 19, 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $25+ for adults

Things to do in Maryland

Strathmore Museum Shop Holiday Market: Thurs. to Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Mansion (10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda), $10 suggested donation

ICE! featuring "A Charlie Brown Christmas": Nov. 15 to Dec. 28, Gaylord National at National Harbor, $26.99+

Wale: Fri., MGM National Harbor, $82+

Community Tree Planting: Sat., 8:30 a.m. to noon, Suitland Metro Station, free

Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade: Sat., 10 a.m., Veterans Plaza, free

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “The Grinch (2000)”: Sun., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

Winter Walk of Lights: Through Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Bull Run Festival of Lights: Nov. 15 to Jan. 4, Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, $30 per vehicle

Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run: Nov. 15 to Feb. 23 (ice skating opens Nov. 29), Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+

Xtreme Ice World Premiere hosted by Kurt Browning & Alissa Czisny: Fri., 7-9 p.m., Ion International Training Center in Leesburg, $30-$99

Alexandria Clay Co-Op's Holiday Ceramics Sale: Fri. and Sat., 2389 South Dove Street, Alexandria, $20 on Friday (benefitting World Central Kitchen) or free entry on Saturday

DMV Chocolate and Coffee Festival: Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $14+

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour: Sat., 10-11 a.m.,

Thanksgiving wine tasting: Sat., 3-5 p.m., Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria, $30

Astronomy Festival: Sat., 5 p.m., Turner Farm Park Observatory, $10

“I'll Take You There: Stax Records Co.”: Through Nov. 24, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $46+

10th Annual Workhouse Glass International: Through Jan. 12, Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.