Fight of the decade? Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul in the DC area

After 20 years out of the ring, legendary boxer Mike Tyson returns to face the influencer Jake Paul in Netflix's first broadcast of a boxing fight.

Millions of people may be waiting to see the fight between two generations at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, as well as Amanda Serrano's and Katie Taylor's comebacks to the ring.

Here's why this fight is so controversial, plus watch parties around the Washington, D.C., area.

Is this the fight of the decade?

Will this be the fight of the decade? Although it involves two prominent figures, Rafael Medina, a boxing coach at Nuboxx, says the answer depends on who you ask.

"I think it could be the fight of the decade for influencers, for people who aren't big boxing fans, for the mass public but I don't think it will be the fight of the decade for traditional boxing fans", he said.

Both fighters face several challenges. According to Medina, Tyson's health, agility, and boxing performance are his main challenges. In fact, the fight was postponed in May after Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

The fight was initially scheduled for July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

"Mike Tyson is of age, he is old enough to retire here in the U.S., he has been injured in recent years and has had to postpone fights and has not looked good in his last fights. He had a year to train, but we don't know which Mike Tyson will come to the ring that day," Medina said in a bilingual interview.

Meanwhile, some analysts argue that Jake Paul's inexperience could play against him. The influencer rose to fame by making videos on Vine and then YouTube since 2013. He started his boxing career in 2018.

"Jake Paul is young, but he has made his career as an influencer by beating pure retired boxers... who had lost that hard work for boxing. We don't know what will happen, but the last time Jake Paul faced a real boxer, he lost," Medina said.

So, if one of the candidates faces the passage of time and the other lacks experience, who will win?

"In one of those spurts of energy that Mike Tyson has of five or eight seconds, he can reach Jake Paul, and he can knock him out, but I also don't think he has the stamina required to last the eight rounds of two minutes," the coach said.

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

The Paul vs. Tyson showdown isn't the only highly-anticipated fight.

Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano will face Irish boxer Katie Taylor for the second time since 2022, when Taylor was declared the winner.

According to Medina, Serrano's health issues, including an injury in her eye, might be a challenge for her.

The 2022 fight "was a banger, it was a classic when it comes to women's boxing. I think it is one of the best fights of all time. However, the Amanda Serrano that showed up to that fight is a different Amanda Serrano we will see this upcoming week," he said.

Serrano still has a chance, however.

"She has to be smarter given of the injuries she had to overcome, so I think Katie Taylor wins this fight if both come and try to crack it out. If Serrano can show different skills and a different version of her, I think she can win this fight," he said.

Well, the opponents are set, and we'll have to see who gets lucky in the ring.

Now it's time to find out where to watch this epic fight in the DMV.

Where to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in the D.C. area

The preliminary card begins at 5:30 p.m. ET but the main event will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday. Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It will stream on Netflix, or you can watch at several bars and restaurants in the D.C. area.

BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM National Harbor

📍 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, Maryland

⏰ Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

💲 Free but reservation recommended

The BetMGM Sportsbook, which features a 360-degree jumbotron in its lounge and a 110-foot wraparound screen inside, will host a watch party. Reservations are recommended because the sportsbook expects to sell out.

Dave & Buster’s

📍 Springfield, Virginia, and Silver Spring, Maryland

⏰ Both locations open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

💲 Cost: free

The arcade will screen the fight on large screens while pouring cocktails made with Howler Head, the official flavored bourbon whiskey of the UFC.

Dog Haus

📍 Locations in Bethesda, College Park, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Dupont Circle

⏰ Doors Open: 7 p.m.

💲 Cost: Free

This restaurant chain, which recently got into business with Jake Paul, will offer the first 100 guests a free Jake Paul Meal if they present the Haus Rewards app. The meal is three jumbo wings tossed in El Gallo Sauce, served with fries and a side of ranch.

First Down Sports Bar

📍 4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, Virginia

⏰ Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays

💲 Free entry

The 8 p.m. fight will be screened with sound on inside the bar near the Ballston Metro station.

Highlight

📍 1336 U St NW, Washington, D.C.

⏰ Doors open: 7 p.m.

💲 Cost: Free but reservations are encouraged

With screens on four floors and a $5 off deal on small bites, Highlight will stream this iconic event on U Street. It's steps away from Nuboxx, the boxing gym where Medina has been teaching since 2021.

Prima DC

📍 900 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, D.C.

⏰ Doors open: 8 p.m.

💲 Cost: Early bird registration is free, but after that, general admission costs $10. Table reservations for four to six people cost $75

"Cheer for your favorite fighter, enjoy delicious drinks, and soak up the electric atmosphere.", the promotion said online. Click here for more details.

Public Bar

📍 1214 18th St NW, Washington, D.C.

⏰ Doors open: 7 p.m.

💲 Cost: $10

This popular sports bar in Dupont Circle will stream the fight on 42 screens across the three floors of the building. There will be drink and food specials, according to Public Bar's general manager.

Thirsty Crow

📍 3400 11th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

⏰ The bar is open 5:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday

💲 Free entry

The Columbia Heights pool bar plans to screen the match.

Walter's

📍 10 N St NW, Washington, D.C.

⏰ Doors open: 7 p.m.

💲 Cost: Free, but reservations are encouraged

Registrants will receive a free $5 beer wall card, according to Walter's website.

